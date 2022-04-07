20th Annual Fan Appreciation presented by Discount Drug Mart

The Cavaliers 20th annual Fan Appreciation Night presented by Discount Drug Mart marks the final 2021-22 regular season home game and a great time to say ‘THANKS’ to the best fans in the NBA! Hundreds of prizes will be given away across the Cavs social platform, Cavs.com/FanApp and during the Cavs vs. Bucks game on Sunday, April 10th at 3:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse!

PRIZES FOR ALL!

Fan Appreciation Night means that no fan will go home empty-handed! Courtesy of Discount Drug Mart, every fan in attendance will receive a Cavaliers coaster set upon arrival to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

All fans will receive a scratch-off ticket voucher for a chance to win a variety of prizes that include Cavs merchandise, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Vault Tour, JACK Cleveland Casino Staycation packages, a GE Lighting (a Savant Company) smart home system, a pair of Rocket Mortgage Classic tickets, autographed golf items & swag bag and more!

That’s not all! Everyone in Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will receive a special ticket offer for two free tickets to either a 2022-23 Cavs preseason game, the Cleveland Monsters 2022-23 home opener at the FieldHouse or the Cleveland Charge 2022-23 home opener at the Wolstein Center!

Throughout the game, the Cavs will also randomly select entire rows of fans to receive a variety of prizes that include t-shirts and limited-edition bobbleheads!

CAVS PLAYERS GIVE THE SHIRTS OFF THEIR BACKS TO LUCKY FANS!

A favorite Fan Appreciation tradition continues when ALL fans in attendance are automatically entered to win a chance to come down to the court immediately following the game, where Cavs players will personally give away their game-worn jerseys!

A TERRIFIC TEAM SHOP THANK YOU!

In celebration of Fan Appreciation Night, the Cavaliers Team Shop is offering fans some of the BEST deals of the season, including:

Exclusive player bobbleheads



$5 All-Star Weekend Zines



$15 Let Em Know Tees

