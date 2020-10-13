Cavs Academy Announces Fall 2020 Basketball Clinic Schedule

Cavs Academy, the Cleveland Cavaliers official youth basketball program, has announced the dates and locations of its Fall 2020 clinics. During October, November and December Cavs Academy will host a series of two-hour clinics throughout Northeast Ohio for boys and girls ages 7-17, regardless of current skill level. Registration is NOW open at CavsYouth.com/Clinics.

ENROLL EARLY TO WIN EXCLUSIVE AUGTOGRAPHED PRIZES!

In honor of the Cavs 5th pick in the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft everyone who enrolls within the first five days of registration will qualify to be automatically entered for a chance to win a special grand prize of an autographed item by a Cavs player. Five grand prize winners will be randomly selected and all other qualified enrollees will receive a special offer courtesy of Cavs Academy. Register for any Cavs Academy basketball clinic before 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 18th to qualify.

Each clinic will bring a maximum of 28 campers into a healthy, safe and controlled setting where Cavs Academy coaches will conduct non-contact drills and provide valuable personalized and fun instruction to the kids on how to improve their game.

Clinics run from approximately 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and include:

Dynamic stretching and warm-ups to ensure players are prepared for the day’s activities.



Individual stations to reinforce fundamental skills such as ball handling, defense and agility.



Individual shooting stations to improve lay-ups, free throws and bank shots.



Fun shooting competitions.







Registration for each clinic is $50 and includes a Cavs Academy shooting shirt, Spalding basketball and tickets to a future Cavs home game. Cavs Academy Scholarships presented by Chocolate Creations are also available now at CavsYouth.com. Selected athletes will receive a scholarship to cover the full cost of a Cavs Academy Clinic. CAVALITTLES CLINIC AVAILABLE FOR BEGINNERS Cavs Academy will also host a Cavalittles Clinic for boys and girls ages 3-6 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1st at Seven Hills Recreation Center. Parents can join their littles for a one-hour clinic that will teach even the smallest of Cavs fans introductory basketball skills and the importance of teamwork. Registration for the Cavalittles Clinic is $50 and open NOW at CavsYouth.com/Clinics. GENERAL HEALTH AND SAFETY PROCEDURES AND PROTOCOLS FOR 2020 CAVS ACADEMY CLINICS The Cavs Academy Clinics will feature a format that follows CDC recommendations for socially distanced events that include:

Individual skill stations at least six feet apart on the court.



No drills that put athletes in direct contact with each other.



Athletes are required to wear masks for the duration of the clinics. Additional face coverings will be available at check-in for those who are in need.



At check-in, Cavs Youth Sports staff will temperature check each athlete and their family members. Anyone with a temperature over the threshold of 100.4 degrees will not be permitted to enter the building.



One family member per athlete is welcome to stay and watch the clinic. Family members will be seated at least six feet apart from each other and will be required to wear a face covering at all times.



Hand sanitizer stations will be set up at for guests to use.



Athletes will be asked to bring their own individual capped water bottles labeled with their name to avoid congregating at drinking stations. Individual bottles of water and Gatorade will also be available for athletes during the clinic.

