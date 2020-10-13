Cavs Academy Announces Fall 2020 Basketball Clinic Schedule

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
Cavs Academy, the Cleveland Cavaliers official youth basketball program, has announced the dates and locations of its Fall 2020 clinics. During October, November and December Cavs Academy will host a series of two-hour clinics throughout Northeast Ohio for boys and girls ages 7-17, regardless of current skill level. Registration is NOW open at CavsYouth.com/Clinics.
ENROLL EARLY TO WIN EXCLUSIVE AUGTOGRAPHED PRIZES!
In honor of the Cavs 5th pick in the upcoming 2020 NBA Draft everyone who enrolls within the first five days of registration will qualify to be automatically entered for a chance to win a special grand prize of an autographed item by a Cavs player. Five grand prize winners will be randomly selected and all other qualified enrollees will receive a special offer courtesy of Cavs Academy. Register for any Cavs Academy basketball clinic before 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 18th to qualify.
Each clinic will bring a maximum of 28 campers into a healthy, safe and controlled setting where Cavs Academy coaches will conduct non-contact drills and provide valuable personalized and fun instruction to the kids on how to improve their game.
Clinics run from approximately 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. and include:
Registration for each clinic is $50 and includes a Cavs Academy shooting shirt, Spalding basketball and tickets to a future Cavs home game.
Cavs Academy Scholarships presented by Chocolate Creations are also available now at CavsYouth.com. Selected athletes will receive a scholarship to cover the full cost of a Cavs Academy Clinic.
CAVALITTLES CLINIC AVAILABLE FOR BEGINNERS
Cavs Academy will also host a Cavalittles Clinic for boys and girls ages 3-6 from 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1st at Seven Hills Recreation Center. Parents can join their littles for a one-hour clinic that will teach even the smallest of Cavs fans introductory basketball skills and the importance of teamwork. Registration for the Cavalittles Clinic is $50 and open NOW at CavsYouth.com/Clinics.
GENERAL HEALTH AND SAFETY PROCEDURES AND PROTOCOLS FOR 2020 CAVS ACADEMY CLINICS
The Cavs Academy Clinics will feature a format that follows CDC recommendations for socially distanced events that include: