Cavaliers Injury Updates: Danté Exum and Darius Garland

Cavaliers guard Danté Exum left Monday night’s road game against the Orlando Magic in the first quarter with a right calf strain and did not return to action. An MRI performed Tuesday afternoon confirmed the injury. Exum will undergo a series of treatment and rehabilitation and is expected to miss approximately 6-8 weeks of basketball activity. His status will be updated as appropriate.

Cavaliers guard Darius Garland was held out of Monday night’s road game against the Magic with a right shoulder sprain. Garland experienced discomfort in the shoulder following the Cavs’ win on Jan. 2 at Atlanta. Further evaluation and an MRI on Tuesday confirmed the injury. Garland could miss up to one week, but will be re-evaluated daily through treatment and rehabilitation. His status will be updated as appropriate.