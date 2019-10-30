Cavs Exercise Third-Year Option on Collin Sexton

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have exercised their third-year team option on guard Collin Sexton, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Sexton (6-1, 192), the No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Cavaliers, played in all 82 games (72 starts) in 2018-19, averaging 16.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists in 31.8 minutes per contest. He went on to earn All-Rookie Second Team honors last season after ranking in the Top 5 among all NBA rookies in free throw percentage (1st, .839), games played (tied-1st, 82), double-digit scoring games (1st, 73), three-point percentage (2nd, .402), minutes per game (2nd, 31.8), points per game (3rd, 16.7), field goal percentage (4th, .430) and assists per game (5th, 3.0). Sexton also became just the third rookie in NBA history to average at least 16.0 points while shooting .400 from beyond the arc and .800 from the free throw line, joining Larry Bird (1979-80) and Stephen Curry (2009-10). In addition, Sexton set the Cavaliers rookie record for three-pointers made (119) and his total points (1,371) ranked third among rookies in franchise history, behind only Ron Harper (1,874 in 1986-87) and LeBron James (1,654 in 2003-04).

In his three appearances this season, Sexton is averaging 17.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 30.2 minutes per contest. He is also shooting .438 from the three-point line. Going back to last season, the second-year guard has scored 16 points or more in 20 consecutive games (since March 8) and registered double figures in scoring in 26 straight contests (since February 23).