Cavs, Monsters Hold Dance and Entertainment Team Auditions for 2019-20 Season

The Cleveland Cavaliers, Cleveland Monsters and Canton Charge are introducing new-look, updated game entertainment experiences for the upcoming 2019-2020 season. This reimagined lineup features a combination of some returning fan-favorite groups like the Cavaliers Scream Team and several all-new team concepts, including the Cavs PowerHouse Dance Team and Monsters Top Line Dance Team.

The search is on for talented men and women to join the Cavs and Monsters entertainment teams for the 2019-20 season. Qualified dancers and performers who have what it takes to perform and entertain in front of fans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse are invited to join the region’s top talent at the first round of auditions beginning mid-July. Candidates must be at least 18 years of age to audition unless otherwise noted. Pre-registration is highly encouraged and can be completed on Cavs.com/entertainment or ClevelandMonsters.com/fans/game-entertainment.

SCREAM TEAM

WHEN: Saturday, July 13 at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: 12665 Corporate Drive, Parma, OH 44130

WHAT: The fan-favorite Scream Team is a co-ed group of animated, street-style hip-hop dancers known for their gravity-defying break-dance stunts, head spins and impressive moves. They’re energetic and exciting dancers with the unbelievable ability to wow fans, on-and-off the court. Dancers will be evaluated on several criteria including energy, dance technique and professionalism.

To learn more about Scream Team, or to pre-register, please visit: https://www.nba.com/cavaliers/entertainment/screamteam/audition.

WINE & GOLDIES

WHEN: Tuesday, July 16 at 5 p.m.

WHERE: 12665 Corporate Drive, Parma, OH 44130

WHAT: Wine & Goldies is an energetic co-ed dance crew comprised of local seniors who still have the moves! No previous professional dance skills required, but a fun, outgoing personality and a love for performing is a must!

To learn more about Wine and Goldies auditions, or to pre-register, please visit: https://www.nba.com/cavaliers/entertainment/wineandgoldies/audition.

SLAM SQUAD

WHEN: Wednesday, July 17 at 5 p.m.

WHERE: Cleveland State University Rec Center, 2420 Chester Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115

WHAT: The Cavs are holding a two-day audition to find gymnasts, parkour athletes, break dancers and acrobats to join the co-ed trampoline dunk team known as the Slam Squad. No prior dunking skill is required! Coaches will use progressions to teach very simple trampoline skills to assess participants’ potential and ability to learn advanced acrobatics. They’ll also assess tumbling, parkour or break-dancing skills.

To learn more about Slam Squad auditions, or to pre-register, please visit: https://www.nba.com/cavaliers/entertainment/slamsquad/audition.

DANCING DADS

WHEN: Thursday, July 18 at 5:00 p.m.

WHERE: 12665 Corporate Drive, Parma, OH 44130

WHAT: Debuting this season is the Dancing Dads, a group of fun-loving dads with some extraordinary moves and a passion for dancing! No prior dance experience is needed to join this high-energy troupe.

To learn more about Dancing Dads auditions, or to pre-register, please visit: https://www.nba.com/cavaliers/entertainment/dancingdads/audition.

POWERHOUSE DANCE TEAM

WHEN: Saturday, July 20 at 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: 12665 Corporate Drive, Parma, OH 44130

WHAT: The all-new Cavs PowerHouse Dance Team is a precision dance troupe open to both men and women performers. This is a competitive level team featuring tricks, tumbling and extremely dynamic choreography. Candidates will be asked to demonstrate dance, performance and speaking skills.

To learn more about PowerHouse Dance Team auditions, or to pre-register, please visit: https://www.nba.com/cavaliers/entertainment/powerhouse/audition.

the minis

WHEN: Saturday, July 27 at 9:00 a.m.

WHERE: 12665 Corporate Drive, Parma, OH 44130

WHAT: The minis are a fun and enthusiastic group of kids that love entertaining the Cleveland community! All boys and girls ages 4-12 are welcome, regardless of current dance skill level.

To learn more about the minis auditions, or to pre-register, please visit: https://www.nba.com/cavaliers/entertainment/minis/audition.

CLEVELAND MONSTERS TOP LINE DANCE TEAM

WHEN: Saturday, July 27 at 2:00 p.m.

WHERE: 12665 Corporate Drive, Parma, OH 44130

WHAT: The Monsters Top Line Dance Team is the brand-new crowd engaging, skilled dance team for the Cleveland Monsters. Open to both men and women performers, this team performs powerful routines directly on the ice. Candidates will be evaluated on energy, dance technique and professionalism.

To learn more about Top Line auditions, or to pre-register, please visit: https://www.clevelandmonsters.com/fans/game-entertainment/topline/audition.

216STIX

WHEN: Sunday, August 18 at 11:00 a.m.

WHERE: Location: 12665 Corporate Drive, Parma, OH, 44130

WHAT: The 216Stix are a highly talented, rhythm pounding drumline that uses buckets, trash cans and anything that can help make a body-moving beat. Prior drumming experience or experience in live entertainment is recommended but not necessary.

To learn more about 216Stix auditions, or to pre-register, please visit: https://www.nba.com/cavaliers/entertainment/216stix/audition.