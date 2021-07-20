Enjoy the Fun of Draft Night Coverage and Excitement of Cavs #3 Pick with Live Music, Fan Activities and Prizes!

The Cleveland Cavaliers #3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft calls for a special kind of party and the best place to celebrate is at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for the 2021 Cavaliers Draft Party presented by Panini on Thursday, July 29 at 7:00 p.m. Cavs Nation is invited to watch the highly anticipated selection together while enjoying live music, fan zones and cool prizes, including a chance at free tickets to the 2022 All-Star Game in Cleveland. Admission to the Draft Party is FREE and tickets are available NOW by clicking here.

(Please note – In compliance with guidelines set by the Cleveland Police Department, the Cavaliers will adhere to the policy that those 16 and under attending the Draft Party must be accompanied by an adult.)

Beginning at 6:00 p.m., WTAM Sports Director and Cavs pregame, halftime and postgame host Mike Snyder will broadcast live from the FieldHouse, along with long-time sports talk host Greg Brinda. Leading up to ESPN’s TV broadcast of the 2021 NBA Draft at 8:30 p.m. on Humongotron, fans of all ages can enjoy an entire evening of fun festivities, including:

Live music from Ohio natives Top This Band

Free throws on the court

Autograph sessions with Cavaliers Legends

Meet and greets with Moondog and Sir C.C.

Brand new Cavs video content on Humongotron

Face painting, hair painting and tattoo stations

Chances to win prizes and more!

WIN TICKETS TO THE 2022 NBA ALL-STAR GAME WITH THE NBA EVENTS APP

Fans in attendance at the Cavs Draft Party who download the NBA Events App (available for download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store) and register for an account will be entered for a chance to win tickets to the 2022 NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland. Eleven fans who complete registration will be randomly selected to participate in an on-court competition during the Draft Party to determine the ultimate winner. The 10 runner-up participants will receive tickets to NBA Crossover, an interactive fan event during All-Star Weekend that showcases the convergence of the NBA and pop culture.

Beginning NOW, fans can take part in the NBA All-Star Rewards Program within the NBA Events app. Through visiting various participating restaurants and retailers around Cleveland, fans can earn points that will be redeemable for NBA prizes and experiences leading up to All-Star Weekend in February. New businesses, activities and information will continuously be added to the NBA All-Star Rewards program through All-Star Weekend, presenting fans with even more ways to win big!

Fans can get a head start on collecting points at the Draft Party by completing these activities within the NBA Rewards Program on the NBA Events App:

Stop by the Ticket Sales Central kiosk at the Cavs Draft Party to learn more about 2021-2022 Cavs tickets. Scan the QR code at Ticket Sales Central to earn NBA Rewards Points!

Stop by any open Cavs Team Shop retail location at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to check out the latest All-Star apparel. Scan the QR code at the register to earn NBA Rewards Points!

Strike a pose with Collin, Darius and Isaac! Scan the QR code at the life-size photo station located in the arena bowl to earn NBA Rewards Points!

You’ve been drafted! Stop by the arena bowl to step up on stage and strike a pose with Adam Silver as he welcomes you to the team. Scan the QR code near this life-size photo station in the arena bowl to earn NBA Rewards Points!

The NBA Events app will also serve as an ultimate on-the-ground resource for all things All-Star Weekend 2022, providing fans with the most up-to-date information on event schedules, tickets and exclusive experiences all weekend long.

NBA All-Star 2022 is the 71st annual All-Star and will take place as the NBA celebrates its 75th anniversary season. On-court events will tip off on Friday, February 18 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with Rising Stars, an annual showcase for top rookies and second-year NBA players. Saturday, February 19 will feature the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, the Three-Point contest and the AT&T Slam Dunk contest. NBA All-Star 2022 will culminate with the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 20.

CAVS TEAM SHOP DRAFT PARTY DEALS!

The Cavs Team Shop is currently closed for construction, but fans can still score their favorite Cavs gear, including the 2021 Draft Hat Collection, during the Draft Party at retail spots located near Portal 41 on the Huntington Club Level and near Portal 12 on the Street Level Concourse.

Immediately following the announcement of the #3 pick, fans can head to Cavs.com/Shop to preorder the 2021 Draft Pick’s jersey. The All-Star 2022 capsule collection of hats, tees and hoodies will also be available for purchase at the Draft Party and online.

DRAFTING CLEVELAND’S FUTURE ALL-STARS WITH THE BOYS & GIRLS CLUB!

The Cavs Draft Day fun will tip-off on Thursday afternoon with a Cavs Academy Youth Basketball Clinic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Fifty youth from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio will join the Cavs Academy coaches for a special clinic that will teach fundamental basketball skills such as ball handling, defense and agility as well as fun shooting competitions and game play.

STAY CONNECTED TO THE #CavsDraft!

For complete coverage of the 2021 Draft, fans can check out Draft Central on the Cavs App championed by Westfield Insurance and follow the Cavs on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Tik Tok.