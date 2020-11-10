Cleveland Cavaliers Host 2020 NBA Draft Night Virtual Party with Special Guests and Giveaways

As the Cavs get ready for an exciting 2020 NBA Draft night, fans are invited to join in on a live virtual pre-Draft party presented by Rocket Mortgage on November 18th from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Fans can watch the hour-long show on Cavs.com, the Cavs App championed by Westfield (available for download at the Apple Store and Google Play Store), Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Hosted by Cavs Fox Sports Ohio TV play-by-play announcer John Michael and Cavs Legend Mark Price, the duo will discuss all things Cleveland sports and NBA Draft with a lineup of special guests that include Cavaliers Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff and Cavs 2019 first-round draft pick Darius Garland, former Cleveland Browns player Joe Thomas, Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona, UFC Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic and WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler.

Throughout the show, fans will have the opportunity to win great prizes including four 60-inch LG TVs courtesy of Rocket Mortgage, autographed Cavs jerseys and a $250 Cavs Team Shop gift card.

Coverage of the 2020 NBA Draft will be broadcast on ESPN beginning at 7:00 p.m.

More Chances to Win BIG!

20 Picks for $20k Sweepstakes presented by Discount Drug Mart

NOW through noon on Wednesday, November 18th, fans can enter for a chance to correctly guess the first 20 picks of the 2020 NBA Draft to win $20,000 with the 20 Picks for $20,000 Sweepstakes presented by Discount Drug Mart. The first 10,000 to submit their picks at Cavs.com/20For20K are eligible to win the grand prize.

The Ultimate Michelob Ultra Draft Party Kit Contest

The Cavs and Michelob Ultra have teamed up to give away 25 draft party kits including a 6-pack of Michelob Ultra, a 6-pack of Michelob Ultra Pure Gold as well as Michelob Ultra drink coozies, coasters, masks and more for fans in the Cleveland area to enjoy at home on Draft Night. Fans 21 years of age and older can sign up at Cavs.com/MichelobUltra before 5:00 p.m. on November 12th for an opportunity to win!

New Episode of The Road Back presented by Rocket Mortgage Premiers TONIGHT

Tonight at 7:00 p.m., fans can also look forward to the release of the second episode of the Cavs new behind-the-scenes docuseries, The Road Back presented by Rocket Mortgage. The new episode will take fans inside of the Cavs bubble minicamp that took place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at the end of September. The new episode will be available for viewing on Cavs.com, Cavs YouTube and Cavs Facebook.

FREE GIFT with Online Purchase!

Beginning 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17th, fans will receive a FREE 2020 Cavs Draft hat with their purchase of $100 or more on Cavs.com/Shop while supplies last.

Please note: The Cavs Team Shop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse remains closed until further notice.

For complete Cavaliers Draft Coverage, visit Drat Central on the Cavs App championed by Westfield and on Cavs.com and be sure to also follow the Cavs on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Tik Tok and Snapchat (@cavs).