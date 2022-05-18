Cavaliers to Select 14th Overall In 2022 NBA Draft

The Cleveland Cavaliers received the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft presented by State Farm as a result of the NBA Draft Lottery 2022, which was conducted at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago live on ESPN. The 2022 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, June 23rd.

Cleveland finished the 2021-22 season in the fourteenth-place position entering the 2022 NBA Draft Lottery with the following odds: 0.5% chance of No. 1, 0.5% of No. 2, 0.6% of No. 3, 0.7% of No. 4, and 97.6% of No. 14.

Below are the results from NBA Draft Lottery 2022:

1. Orlando

2. Oklahoma City

3. Houston

4. Sacramento

5. Detroit

6. Indiana

7. Portland

8. New Orleans (from Los Angeles Lakers)

9. San Antonio

10. Washington

11. New York

12. Oklahoma City (from LA Clippers)

13. Charlotte

14. Cleveland