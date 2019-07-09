Cavs Sign Dean Wade to Two-Way Contract

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Dean Wade to a Two-Way contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today.

Wade (6-10, 228) played four years collegiately at Kansas State, averaging 12.0 points on .498 shooting from the field, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 29.3 minutes per game over 126 career contests (123 starts). The two-time All-Big 12 First Team and USBWA All-District VI choice (2017-18 and 2018-19) helped Kansas State win a co-Big 12 regular season title as a senior in 2018-19. He shot .400 or better from three-point territory in each of his final three seasons with the Wildcats and reached the NCAA Tournament each of those years, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2018. Wade finished his collegiate career ranking among the Top 10 in school history in career starts (123-second), double-digit scoring games (81-seventh), rebounds (685-eighth), field goals made (548-eighth) and points (1,510-10th). He has appeared in four summer league games (all starts) for the Cavaliers in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, averaging 8.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals in 27.9 minutes per game, and received Salt Lake City Summer League Standout honors.

Per NBA rules, teams are permitted to have two Two-Way contract players on their roster at any given time, in addition to their 15-man regular season roster. A Two-Way player can spend up to 45 days with the Cavs during the regular season.