Statement from the Cavs Regarding the Passing of David Stern

The entire Cavaliers organization, along with Cavs Chairman Dan Gilbert and his wife Jennifer and the Gilbert family, mourn the passing of NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern. David was a visionary leader, business innovator and sports pioneer that established and grew the NBA into the global brand and platform for social engagement and impact that it has become today.

In Cleveland, David always worked hard to ensure strong stewardship and investment in the Cavaliers. We remain grateful for his care and support of Cleveland, Cavs fans and the Cavs franchise.

We join the NBA and the world’s entire sports community in grieving his loss, appreciating his life and spirit and reflecting on his many transformative accomplishments. We also honor and respect David’s amazing and impactful legacy that was created by his passion and dedication to the game of basketball and fans alike. His work transcended the game and business of basketball to impact millions of people around the world on a human level as well.

Our deepest condolences go out to David’s wife, Dianne, sons, Andrew and Eric and their extended family.