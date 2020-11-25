Cavs Cyber Weekend Wine & Gold Special

Cavs fans can add “Wine & Gold” to their Cyber Weekend shopping list this holiday season! From Black Friday on November 27th through Cyber Monday on November 30th, the Cleveland Cavaliers are offering fans exclusive deals on Cavs gear, virtual youth basketball training sessions and Cavs Kids Club memberships.

GEAR UP AT THE CAVS TEAM SHOP WITH GREAT SAVINGS ONLINE

Beginning Friday, November 27th through Monday, November 30th, the Cavaliers Team Shop will tip-off a holiday weekend with great deals including a free pair of Cavs socks with a $75 purchase online at Cavs.com/Shop. On Friday, fans can also enjoy 30% OFF their purchase and FREE GROUND SHIPPING on domestic orders (some exclusions may apply to discounts).

Throughout the weekend, fans can check out DOORBUSTER deals that will include select Cavs hoodies, Homage tees and more! Fans can also look forward to exclusive Cyber Monday deals on Cavs.com/Shop.

Follow the Cavs Team Shop on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@CavsTeamShop) or sign up for the Team Shop Newsletter at Cavs.com/Shop to be the first to know about all Cyber Weekend deals and doorbusters.

Please note: The Cavaliers Team Shop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse remains closed until further notice and all Team Shop purchases can be made at Cavs.com/Shop.

GIVE THE GIFT OF A VIRTUAL PRIVATE TRAINING SESSION presented by Rocket Mortgage

From Friday, November 27th through Monday, November 30th parents can get 25% off registration for a Cavs Academy Virtual Private Training Sessionpresented by Rocket Mortgage. Young athletes of all skill levels can virtually train one-one-one with a Cavs Academy coach through one of the available packages:

Rookie Experience - $50

Includes one (1) one-hour training session

Rising Star Experience - $100

Includes three (3) 30-minute training sessions (1.5 total hours of training)

MVP Experience - $150

Six (6) 30-minute training sessions (3 total hours of training)

Parents can enroll kids at CavsYouth.com/CyberWeekend and use code WEEKEND25 for 25% OFF any experience level.

EXCLUSIVE OFFER ON KIDS CLUB MEMBERSHIPS!

From Friday, November 27th through Monday, November 30th, all Kids Club All-Star memberships will be buy one, get one 50% off at CavsYouth.com/CyberWeekend. With each membership, kids ages twelve and under will receive an official credential, lunch box, super squish mini basketball, water bottle, wireless ear pods, tech tattoos and Panini trading cards.