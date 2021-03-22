Cavaliers Sign Quin Cook to Second 10-Day Contract

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed guard Quinn Cook to a second 10-day contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Cook (6-1, 179) has averaged 5.0 points and 2.0 rebounds in 12.8 minutes through four games with the Cavaliers after signing his first 10-day contract with the team on March 12. He also played in 16 games for the Los Angeles Lakers this season before being waived on February 24.

A two-time NBA champion (2018, 2020), Cook has played in 185 regular season games (29 starts) over five NBA seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Lakers and Cavaliers, holding career averages of 6.4 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 14.1 minutes. He has also appeared in 40 postseason games, including six contests in last year’s title run with the Lakers.