Cavs Sign Tyler Cook To 10-Day Contract

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forward Tyler Cook to a 10-day contract, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Cook has been assigned to the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, and will be available for Canton’s road contest against the Wisconsin Herd tonight.

Cook (6-9, 255) was claimed off waivers by the Cavaliers as a Two-Way player on Oct. 19 and had his contract converted into a standard NBA contract on Jan. 3. He played in six games for Cleveland this season and averaged 2.0 points in 2.8 minutes before being waived by the team on Jan. 6. Cook has also played in 15 games (four starts) with the Charge, averaging 12.6 points on .602 shooting from the field and 6.3 rebounds in 20.7 minutes per game. He originally went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft out of the University of Iowa, where he played in 93 contests (92 starts) over three seasons, averaging 14.1 points and 6.7 rebounds in 28.0 minutes per game.

The Cavaliers’ roster now stands at 17, including two Two-Way players.