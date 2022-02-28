Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Lights Up in Blue for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Night

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
The Cleveland Cavaliers will host their annual Colorectal Cancer Awareness Night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this Wednesday, March 2nd vs. the Charlotte Hornets. In partnership with Fight Colorectal Cancer and Cleveland Clinic, the evening aims to bring awareness and support to the fight against colorectal cancer.
Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States. According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 in 23 men and 1 in 25 women are at risk of developing colorectal cancer in their lifetime.
Fans at Wednesday’s game will learn about colorectal cancer prevention and can support the cause through various avenues:
For more information on Fight Colorectal Cancer and Cleveland Clinic, visit their respective websites at FightCRC.org and ClevelandClinic.org/ColorectalCancer.
Tickets for Wednesday’s game are still available at Cavs.com/Tickets.