Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Lights Up in Blue for Colorectal Cancer Awareness Night

The Cleveland Cavaliers will host their annual Colorectal Cancer Awareness Night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse this Wednesday, March 2nd vs. the Charlotte Hornets. In partnership with Fight Colorectal Cancer and Cleveland Clinic, the evening aims to bring awareness and support to the fight against colorectal cancer.

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in both men and women in the United States. According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 in 23 men and 1 in 25 women are at risk of developing colorectal cancer in their lifetime.

Fans at Wednesday’s game will learn about colorectal cancer prevention and can support the cause through various avenues:

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse’s massive exterior curtain wall will be lit blue, the color that signifies colon cancer awareness.

Fight Colorectal Cancer and Cleveland Clinic will both have information tables throughout the Street Level Concourse.

Fans can show their support with blue face paint, tattoos and custom posters by visiting face decorating and sign-making stations on the concourse.

A portion of proceeds from the in-game 50/50 raffle will benefit Fight Colorectal Cancer.

Valuable information about the cause will be shared with fans during the game through special videos and announcements, as well as interviews with representatives from Fight Colorectal Cancer taking place in-arena and on Bally Sports Ohio.

For more information on Fight Colorectal Cancer and Cleveland Clinic, visit their respective websites at FightCRC.org and ClevelandClinic.org/ColorectalCancer.

Tickets for Wednesday’s game are still available at Cavs.com/Tickets.