Cavs and Goodyear Unveil Renovated Innovation Lab at Orchard STEM School

Students at Orchard STEM School have a new Innovation Lab to learn and work in, thanks to the continued partnership between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

The updated Innovation Lab has been designed as a collaborative space for students to learn and grow through creating different forms of media. The students now have access to brand new STEM and media resources such as coding robots, 3D printers, iMac computers, a sound booth, a greenscreen and backdrops for video production and a space for their eSports team to practice and compete.

The Innovation Lab is part of the commitment by the Cavs and Goodyear to fund $1 million of support to STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) programs in Cleveland Metropolitan School District and Akron Schools. As part of that, executives from the Cavs, Goodyear, Cleveland Mayor Bibb’s office, Cleveland Metropolitan School District and Orchard STEM School unveiled the renovated space to the Orchard STEM student body on Thursday.

Cavs TV play-by-play announcer John Michael led a press conference in the school’s gym, introducing Cavs CEO Nic Barlage, Goodyear Brand Manager Jennifer McKeever, Cleveland Chief of Youth and Family Success Sonya Pryor Jones, Orchard STEM principal Dr. Andrea Moss, lead Orchard STEM Model teacher Catherine Duplisea and CMSD Chief Engagement Officer Dr. Lee Buddy Jr. to all give remarks about the renovation.

Following the press conference, the executives and a group of select students participated in a ribbon cutting, marking the official opening of the lab. The students then had the opportunity to enjoy STEM activities in the lab, as well as in the gym.