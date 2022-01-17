Cavs-Nets Ticket Information

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
As the Cavs get ready to take on the Brooklyn Nets today in a special MLK Day afternoon game at 3:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, we understand weather conditions may present a challenge for those with tickets to the game. If you are not able to attend, a ticket credit will be available to you for a future mutually agreed upon game.
For those planning to attend the game, parking garages near Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be open and available for use.