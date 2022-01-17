Cavs-Nets Ticket Information

As the Cavs get ready to take on the Brooklyn Nets today in a special MLK Day afternoon game at 3:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, we understand weather conditions may present a challenge for those with tickets to the game. If you are not able to attend, a ticket credit will be available to you for a future mutually agreed upon game.

To use your ticket credit toward a future game, submit your ticket exchange request by email to cavstix@cavs.com. You can also send any additional ticketing questions to this address.



For those planning to attend the game, parking garages near Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be open and available for use.