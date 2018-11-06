Quicken Loans Arena Returns to Regular Open Door Times for Cavs Games

When construction began on The Q Transformation last February, to ensure that fans could navigate traffic, parking and construction zones around the arena and be in their seats for the start of Cavs and Monster games, door times were increased to two hours and 90 minutes respectively.

With construction well underway and logistics and wayfinding on where to enter and exit The Q mapped out, along with fan familiarity on how to plan for any potential delays — doors will return to the regular schedule of opening 90 minutes before tipoff for Cavaliers games, and 60 minutes prior to the start of Monsters games.

Door times will go into effective immediately. Doors for the Wednesday, November 7th Cavs game vs. Oklahoma City at 7:00 p.m. will open at 5:30 p.m. Doors for the Monsters Friday, November 9th game vs. the Laval Rocket at 7:00 p.m. will open at 6:00 p.m.

For the most updated information and door times for concerts and other arena events, visit TheQarena.com.