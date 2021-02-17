Cleveland Cavaliers and Nocking Point Wines Unveil Original Cabernet Sauvignon Available NOW

The Cleveland Cavaliers, together with Nocking Point Wines, unveiled today a one-of-a-kind, exclusive, original wine blend – “Cavs Cab.” The wine is NOW available for purchase at cavswine.com.

Sourced from the highest quality Cabernet Sauvignon grapes from Washington State, the wine was personally curated by Cavaliers legend, Mr. Cavalier, Austin Carr. A portion of proceeds from each bottle sold will benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

The “Cavs Cab” label was designed by local Cleveland artist, Aaron Sechrist (aka okpants) in collaboration with the Cavaliers creative team.

The “Official Wine of the Cleveland Cavaliers,” Nocking Point Wines and the Cavs teamed up in October 2020 to announce a special Cavaliers Curated Wine Club. The soon-to-launch Club will send subscribers a special co-branded box in the mail that includes a variety of unique and exclusive Nocking Point wines that feature the works of Cleveland artists emblazoned on the labels. The wine will also be packaged alongside a mix of various pieces of special Cavaliers merchandise. Purchases of the “Cavs Cab” will provide exclusive first access to the Cavaliers Curated Wine Club.

“Cabernet is one of my favorite varieties of wine and the Cavs Cab is no exception,” said Cavaliers Legend Austin Carr. “I tend to judge wine by how it finishes. Not only is the Cavs Cab memorable from the first sip, it ends even stronger with a smooth and balanced flavor. I really enjoy it, and I think Cavs fans will too, especially when paired with a Wine & Gold winner!”

A 100% Cabernet Sauvignon blend, Cavs Cab is made with grapes from Columbia Valley, WA, near the home of Nocking Point Wines in the Walla Walla Valley. The winery has become well-known for their exclusive wines in collaboration with celebrities like Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Jason Momoa and others. The Cavaliers are their first sports partner and the first team to launch a curated wine as part of their Sports Collection.

“Our team is a bunch of ex-athletes and sports lovers who also happen to really love wine as well,” said Nocking Point cofounder Andrew Harding. “This new wine, and our partnership with the Cavs, is truly a dream come true. As ‘The Official Wine of Sports®’ we have a long list of unique, exclusive experiences to bring to sports fans and wine lovers like never seen before, and it all begins right here with Cavs Cab in The Land. We can’t wait to add our own special touch to the incredible fan experience at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and we’ll be there in person as soon as we can to soak it all in together. Go Cavs!”