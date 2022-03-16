Cavs Academy Announces 2022 Summer Tour Schedule

Cavs Academy, the Cleveland Cavaliers official youth basketball program, has announced the dates and locations of its 2022 Summer Tour throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania for boys and girls ages 3-16. The Cavs Academy 2022 Summer Tour features three-day co-ed camps and Cavalittles clinics for even the smallest of Cavs fans. Registration for all Cavs Academy events is NOW open at CavsYouth.com/SummerTour.

CAVS ACADEMY BASKETBALL CAMPS

Cavs Academy utilizes the game of basketball as a vehicle to impact youth and develop the skills of young athletes. Camps are open to boys and girls ages 7-16, regardless of current skill level.

Cavs Academy coaches will take participants through sessions that include:

Dynamic stretching and warm-ups to ensure players are prepared for the day’s skills and drills.



Individual stations to reinforce fundamental skills such as ball handling, defense and agility.



Individual shooting stations to improve lay-ups, free throws and bank shots.



3v3 and 5v5 game play



Fun shooting competitions



Registration for all Cavs Academy 2022 Summer Tour camps is $210* includes a Cavs Academy uniform, participation certificate and a ticket to a future Cavs home game. Add on a Cavs Academy basketball for just $20! 2022 Summer Tour Schedule:

June 13-16, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Independence, OH, Independence Fieldhouse



June 20 -23, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Twinsburg, OH, Twinsburg Rec Center



June 27 -June 30, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Hudson, OH, Western Reserve Academy



July 11 – July 14, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Rocky River, OH, Lutheran West High School



July 11 – July 14, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Columbus, OH, Berliner Sports Park



July 18 – July 21, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Pittsburgh, PA, Bairel Family YMCA



July 18 – July 21, 2 p.m. – 5 p.m., Pittsburgh, PA, Sampson Family YMCA



July 25 – July 28, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Bedford, OH, Bedford High School



July 25 – July 28, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Geneva, OH, Spire Academy



July 25 – July 28, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Oberlin, OH, Splash Zone



July 25 – July 28, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., University Heights, OH, GESU School



*Early Bird Special! Everyone who enrolls in a three-day camp before Sunday, May 1st will receive $25 off registration price! CAVALITTLES CLINIC AVAILABLE FOR BEGINNERS Cavs Academy will also host Cavalittles Clinics for boys and girls ages 3-6. Parents can join their littles for a one-hour clinic that will teach introductory basketball skills and the importance of teamwork. Registration for each clinic is $35 and includes a Cavs Academy t-shirt and tickets to a future Cavs home game. Add on a Cavs Academy basketball for just $20! Registration for the following Cavalittles Clinics is open NOW at CavsYouth.com/SummerTour:

June 14, 6 – 7 p.m., Independence, OH, Independence FieldHouse



June 30, 6 – 7 p.m., Hudson, OH, Western Reserve Academy



July 7, 6 – 7 p.m., Willoughby, OH, David E. Anderson Senior Center



August 2, 6 – 7 p.m., University Heights, OH, GESU School



CAVS KIDS CLUB MEMBERSHIP SPECIAL! Enroll in a Cavs Academy Summer Camp and receive an EXCLUSIVE discount on a Cavs Kids Club membership pack. The 2022-2023 Cavs Kids Club membership includes an official credential, backpack, super squish mini basketball, wireless ear pods and a flag. The Kids Club Membership Includes:

One FREE Loudville ticket to a future Cavs home game



Cavs Kids Club Membership Pack with Cavs swag



50% off one Cavs Team Shop youth retail item (available online during your birthday month)



Exclusive Fast Break newsletters



Priority access to Cavs ticket offers

