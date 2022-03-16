Cavs Academy Announces 2022 Summer Tour Schedule

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
Cavs Academy, the Cleveland Cavaliers official youth basketball program, has announced the dates and locations of its 2022 Summer Tour throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania for boys and girls ages 3-16. The Cavs Academy 2022 Summer Tour features three-day co-ed camps and Cavalittles clinics for even the smallest of Cavs fans. Registration for all Cavs Academy events is NOW open at CavsYouth.com/SummerTour.
CAVS ACADEMY BASKETBALL CAMPS
Cavs Academy utilizes the game of basketball as a vehicle to impact youth and develop the skills of young athletes. Camps are open to boys and girls ages 7-16, regardless of current skill level.
Cavs Academy coaches will take participants through sessions that include:
Registration for all Cavs Academy 2022 Summer Tour camps is $210* includes a Cavs Academy uniform, participation certificate and a ticket to a future Cavs home game. Add on a Cavs Academy basketball for just $20!
2022 Summer Tour Schedule:
*Early Bird Special! Everyone who enrolls in a three-day camp before Sunday, May 1st will receive $25 off registration price!
CAVALITTLES CLINIC AVAILABLE FOR BEGINNERS
Cavs Academy will also host Cavalittles Clinics for boys and girls ages 3-6. Parents can join their littles for a one-hour clinic that will teach introductory basketball skills and the importance of teamwork. Registration for each clinic is $35 and includes a Cavs Academy t-shirt and tickets to a future Cavs home game. Add on a Cavs Academy basketball for just $20!
Registration for the following Cavalittles Clinics is open NOW at CavsYouth.com/SummerTour:
CAVS KIDS CLUB MEMBERSHIP SPECIAL!
Enroll in a Cavs Academy Summer Camp and receive an EXCLUSIVE discount on a Cavs Kids Club membership pack. The 2022-2023 Cavs Kids Club membership includes an official credential, backpack, super squish mini basketball, wireless ear pods and a flag.
The Kids Club Membership Includes:
Athletes that enroll in a Cavs Academy Summer Camp can enroll in a Cavs Kids Club Membership for just $15 at CavsYouth.com/Enrollment.