Cavaliers Sign Moses Brown to Second 10-Day Contract

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed center Moses Brown to a second 10-day contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Brown (7-2, 245), who signed his first 10-day contract with Cleveland on March 10 has appeared in four games for the Cavaliers this season. Prior to joining Cleveland, Brown appeared in 26 games (1 start) with the Dallas Mavericks this season, averaging 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 6.5 minutes per contest.

In 82 career NBA games (33 starts) with Portland, Oklahoma City, Dallas and Cleveland over his three seasons in the NBA, he holds career averages of 5.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 0.72 blocks in 14.0 minutes. Additionally, Brown has also played in 45 games (15 starts) over three seasons in the NBA G League and was named to the 2021 All-NBA G League First Team and NBA G League All-Defensive Team, posting averages of 18.5 points, 13.9 rebounds and 1.71 blocks in 26.4 minutes over the 2020-21 NBA G League season. Brown went undrafted in 2019 after playing one season at UCLA.