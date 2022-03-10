Cavaliers Sign Moses Brown

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed center Moses Brown to a 10-day contract, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts.

Brown (7-2, 245) has appeared in 78 career NBA games (33 starts) with Portland, Oklahoma City and Dallas over his three seasons in the NBA. He holds career averages of 5.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 0.73 blocks in 14.4 minutes. Additionally, Brown has also played in 45 games (15 starts) over three seasons in the NBA G League and was named to the 2021 All-NBA G League First Team and NBA G League All-Defensive Team, posting averages of 18.5 points, 13.9 rebounds and 1.71 blocks in 26.4 minutes over the 2020-21 NBA G League season. Brown went undrafted in 2019 after playing one season at UCLA.

This season with the Mavericks, Brown appeared in 26 games (1 start), averaging 3.1 points and 2.3 rebounds in 6.5 minutes per contest. Brown will wear jersey number 6 for the Cavaliers.