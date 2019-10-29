Cavs Teaming Up with Cleveland Clinic and Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio to Host Breast Cancer Awareness Night at Wednesday's Game

CLEVELAND – In support of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host their annual “Breast Cancer Awareness Night” on Wednesday, October 30th when the team hosts the Chicago Bulls (7:00 p.m.). The Cavs are proud to once again partner with Cleveland Clinic and Susan G. Komen Northeast Ohio to help educate fans and bring awareness to the worthy cause.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be filled with the traditional breast cancer awareness color as the Cavs light the house pink for the night.

Some of the highlights of Breast Cancer Awareness Night include:

THROUGHOUT THE FIELDHOUSE:

Cleveland Clinic and Komen Northeast Ohio will both have information tables on the concourse



There will be pink poster board, hair paint and face paint available for fans on the concourse



The “Cavs Crew” team members on the concourse will be wearing pink



Special pink Breast Cancer Awareness wristbands will be available for purchase in the Team Shop, with a portion of the proceeds going back to Cleveland Clinic and Komen Northeast Ohio



and Cleveland Clinic and Komen Northeast Ohio will also split the proceeds of the in-game 50/50 raffle that fans can participate in. NEW THIS SEASON – Northeast Ohio fans who cannot attend the game may purchase 50/50 raffle tickets online to support breast cancer research and breast health care!

DURING THE GAME:

All of the Cavs mascots, entertainment teams and personalities will be donning pink



Cavs coaches, broadcasters and personnel will be wearing pink ribbon lapel pins



Representatives from Cleveland Clinic and Komen Northeast Ohio will conduct interviews on the WTAM 1100 and FOX Sports Ohio broadcasts, as well as in-arena



Various graphics, facts, videos and PA scripts about the cause will be featured throughout the night



A special halftime presentation will honor breast cancer survivors, fighters and their families and friends and feature a special video of a Cavs team member family’s fight again breast cancer

All fans attending Wednesday’s game are encouraged to wear pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Night.

Tickets for Wednesday’s game are available and can be purchased at Cavs.com.