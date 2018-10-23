Cavs Host “Breast Cancer Awareness Night” on Wednesday

CLEVELAND – In support of October’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host their annual “Breast Cancer Awareness Night” on Wednesday, October 24th when the team hosts the Brooklyn Nets (7:00 p.m.). The Cavs are proud to once again team up with Cleveland Clinic and Komen Northeast Ohio to help educate fans and bring awareness to the worthy cause.

Quicken Loans Arena will be filled with the traditional breast cancer awareness color as the Cavs "#PinkTheQ" for the night. Some of the highlights include:

THROUGHOUT THE ARENA:

Cleveland Clinic and Komen Northeast Ohio will both have tables on the concourse.

There will be pink poster board, hair paint and face paint available for fans on the concourse.

The “Cavs Crew” team members on the concourse will be wearing pink.

Special pink breast cancer awareness t-shirts will be available for purchase in the Team Shop, with a portion of the proceeds going back to Cleveland Clinic and Komen Northeast Ohio.

Cleveland Clinic and Komen Northeast Ohio will also split the proceeds of the in-game 50/50 raffle that fans can participate in.

DURING THE GAME:

All of the Cavs entertainment teams and personalities – Moondog, Sir C.C., the Cavalier Girls, Scream Team, and Ahmaad and Nicole – will be donning pink.

Cavs coaches, broadcasters and personnel will be wearing pink ribbon lapel pins.

Representatives from Cleveland Clinic and Komen Northeast Ohio will conduct interviews on the WTAM 1100 and FOX Sports Ohio broadcasts, as well as in-arena.

Various graphics, facts, videos and PA scripts about the cause will be featured throughout the night.

A special halftime presentation will honor breast cancer survivors, fighters and their families and friends.

All fans attending Wednesday’s game are encouraged to wear pink in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Night.

Tickets are still available for the game can be purchased at Cavs.com.