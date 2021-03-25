Cleveland Cavaliers and Betway Announce Multi-Year Partnership

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Cavaliers and Betway, a leading global sports betting and online gaming company, today announced a new multi-year partnership.

The partnership includes an integrated marketing campaign to promote Betway through broadcast-visible signage and commercial reads, as well as a presence on team digital and social channels and other marketing assets. While sports betting is not yet legal in the state of Ohio, the partnership introduces a free-to-play game called “Betway Big Pick,” where fans can compete each week during the season to win cash prizes.

“We are thrilled to welcome Betway to the Cavaliers family,” said Shelly Cayette, Cleveland Cavaliers senior vice president, global partnerships. “Sports gaming is an exciting and rapidly growing industry and we are excited to bring ‘Betway Big Pick’ to our fans. We’re proud to partner with one of the preeminent platforms in this space, Betway, and help bolster their presence and connectivity throughout the Cleveland market and across our global fanbase.”

“We are honored to enter into a partnership deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers,” said Betway CEO Anthony Werkman. “The Cavs have proved to be one of the most consistent and exciting teams in the NBA in recent years and we’re looking forward to seeing the Betway brand associated with them.”

As an official partner of the Cavaliers, beginning at the 2021-22 season, the Betway wordmark logo will be displayed on the court along what is known as the "apron," the out-of-bounds space between the baseline and the team bench. This will be in addition to the current rotation of Betway branding that is already featured on the broadcast-visible LED signage courtside this season. Betway will also be the presenting partner of CavsHQ next season, the team’s magazine style TV show on Fox Sports Ohio, and will be featured across all Cavs social and digital platforms and channels, including the official Cavs App championed by Westfield.

Adding a very special and meaningful exclamation to the new relationship, Betway will also be a supporting partner of the Cleveland Wheelchair Cavaliers. Betway has a tradition of supporting people with disabilities worldwide.

Founded in 2006, Betway Group, an Authorized Sports Betting Operator of the NBA, is a leading provider of first-class entertainment across sports betting, casino and esports betting. The company recently announced their expansion into sponsorship in the United States with the Cavaliers being one of their first NBA partnerships.