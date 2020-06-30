Cavaliers Sign Dean Wade and Jordan Bell To Multi-Year Contracts

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed forwards Dean Wade and Jordan Bell to multi-year contracts, Cavaliers General Manager Koby Altman announced today.

Wade (6-9, 219), who signed a Two-Way contract with Cleveland on July 9, 2019, appeared in 12 games for the Cavaliers this past season. He also played in 30 games (29 starts) with the Canton Charge, the Cavaliers’ exclusively owned and operated NBA G League team, averaging 14.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 blocks in 31.1 minutes per contest. Wade went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft after playing four years collegiately at Kansas State, where he was a two-time All-Big 12 First Team selection and finished his career ranking among the Top 10 in school history in career starts (123, second), double-digit scoring games (81, seventh), rebounds (685, eighth), field goals made (548, eighth) and points (1,510, 10th).

Bell (6-8, 224) played in 29 contests for Minnesota and Memphis during the 2019-20 regular season, averaging 3.2 points and 2.8 rebounds in 8.8 minutes per game. The three-year forward owns career averages of 3.8 points and 3.1 rebounds in 12.0 minutes over 154 games (16 starts) with Golden State, Minnesota and Memphis and was a member of the Warriors’ 2018 NBA Championship team. Bell, who played three years at the University of Oregon, was the 38th overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft by Chicago before being traded to Golden State on draft night.