As the Cleveland Cavaliers prepare for the start of the 2018-19 regular season, the team has also developed a new ad campaign and creative treatments featuring a call to action for the team and fans alike to “BE THE FIGHT.”

“BE THE FIGHT" reflects what Cleveland knows, feels and embraces. The creative elements evoke a core sense of pride and hard work in The Land, along with the communal spirit that bands us all together as a new era of Cavaliers basketball tips off,” said Tracy Marek, Cavs Chief Marketing Officer. “It is a declaration of focus, attitude and unity that also boldly punctuates the team’s long-standing DNA statement ‘All for One. One for All.’”

The new campaign launches this week and will be featured across the entire spectrum of Cavs marketing, broadcast and digital platforms and on external outlets as well. Other adaptations and extensions of the tagline in various team marketing executions will occur and evolve throughout the upcoming season. (For example, “Be The Energy,” “Be The Strength,” “Be The Reason,” “Be The Land,” etc.)

The campaign was created by the Cavaliers in close collaboration with 160over90, an agency within the Endeavor Global Marketing network, with offices in Columbus, OH.