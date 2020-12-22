Cavaliers Basketball is BACK for 2020-21 Season At Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEEEEEVELAND! Cavaliers basketball returns for the 2020-21 NBA season under Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Opening Night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Driven by Goodyear vs. the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, December 23rd at 7:00 p.m.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is currently under a State of Ohio restriction of the lesser of 300 fans or 15 percent of capacity that applies to all indoor sports and entertainment venues regardless of size, systems, technology, certifications or other health and safety protocols and capabilities unless a variance from the State is provided. The Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse have previously applied for a variance to allow for a higher number of fans to attend and continue to be in discussions with the State regarding that request.

2020-21 SEASON BROADCAST INFORMATION

Fans can tune into FOX Sports Ohio for all 72 of Cleveland’s regular season games with play-by-play announcer John Michael and game analyst Austin Carr in the booth. Angel Gray also returns to handle the sideline reporting role for the entire season. At the FOX Sports Ohio set in the FieldHouse’s atrium, Campy Russell and Jeff Phelps host the pregame and postgame editions of Cavaliers Live 30 minutes prior to and immediately following each game.

All Cavaliers 2020-21 regular season games will be broadcast on WTAM 1100 AM and WMMS 100.7 FM and across the Cavaliers Radio Network with play-by-play announcer Tim Alcorn, game analyst Jim Chones as well as studio host for pregame, halftime and postgame Mike Snyder joined by Brad Sellers postgame. WNZN Power 89.1 FM Spanish radio will broadcast all games in Spanish with Rafa Hernandez Brito providing the game call.

