Cavaliers Basketball is BACK for 2020-21 Season At Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
CLEEEEEVELAND! Cavaliers basketball returns for the 2020-21 NBA season under Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff on Opening Night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Driven by Goodyear vs. the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, December 23rd at 7:00 p.m.
Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is currently under a State of Ohio restriction of the lesser of 300 fans or 15 percent of capacity that applies to all indoor sports and entertainment venues regardless of size, systems, technology, certifications or other health and safety protocols and capabilities unless a variance from the State is provided. The Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse have previously applied for a variance to allow for a higher number of fans to attend and continue to be in discussions with the State regarding that request.
2020-21 SEASON BROADCAST INFORMATION
Fans can tune into FOX Sports Ohio for all 72 of Cleveland’s regular season games with play-by-play announcer John Michael and game analyst Austin Carr in the booth. Angel Gray also returns to handle the sideline reporting role for the entire season. At the FOX Sports Ohio set in the FieldHouse’s atrium, Campy Russell and Jeff Phelps host the pregame and postgame editions of Cavaliers Live 30 minutes prior to and immediately following each game.
All Cavaliers 2020-21 regular season games will be broadcast on WTAM 1100 AM and WMMS 100.7 FM and across the Cavaliers Radio Network with play-by-play announcer Tim Alcorn, game analyst Jim Chones as well as studio host for pregame, halftime and postgame Mike Snyder joined by Brad Sellers postgame. WNZN Power 89.1 FM Spanish radio will broadcast all games in Spanish with Rafa Hernandez Brito providing the game call.
Cavs Team Shop Opening Night Deals!
To celebrate the start of the season, fans can get these special offers from the Cavaliers Team Shop:
Fans can gear up for the season by shopping the new 2020-21 City Edition collection available online at Cavs.com/Shop. The Cavs Team Shop is the only place to get official Team Exclusive Nike jerseys with the iconic Goodyear Wingfoot patch.
For complete Opening Night coverage, fans can follow the Cavs on Facebook, Twitter, and Tik Tok.
2020-21 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE
Cleveland Amplified Theme Nights
The Cavs in partnership with Rock & Roll Hall of Fame introduced a new City Edition uniform and court featuring a design and style that reflects the grit, attitude and spirit of Cleveland’s rock and roll roots. Throughout the 2020-21 season, the Cavs will host “Cleveland Amplified” theme nights dedicated to celebrating various eras of music— from classic R&B to today’s top hits and everything in between—with exclusive digital and in-game content during these upcoming dates:
In addition to the Cleveland Amplified games, the first half of the Cavs 2020-21 season will also include these fan-favorite theme nights:
Black Heritage Celebration (BHC) presented by Crown Royal Regal Apple
The Cleveland Cavaliers 17th Annual Black Heritage Celebration (BHC) presented by Crown Royal will tip off on Monday, February 1st when the Cavs take on the Minnesota Timberwolves. This game will begin a month-long celebration featuring BHC theme nights on Wednesday, February 17th vs. San Antonio Spurs and Tuesday, February 23rd vs. Atlanta Hawks.
The schedule for the second half of the Cavs 2020-21 season (March 11-May 16, 2021) will be released at a later date. During the second half of the season, fans can look forward to exclusive giveaways including a Stipe Miocic bobblehead giveaway presented by Medical Mutual, a Darius Garland bobblehead giveaway presented by KeyBank and an Isaac Okoro bobblehead giveaway presented by Discount Drug Mart as well as even more theme nights including:
Cavs fans can view the 2020-21 promotional schedule by visiting Cavs.com/Promos.
NOTE: All promotional schedule giveaways and theme nights are subject to change.