Cavaliers Host Autism Awareness Night presented by Cleveland Clinic Children’s and KultureCity

With World Autism Day on Saturday and World Autism Month in April, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host their annual Autism Awareness Night this Sunday, April 3rd at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. In partnership with Cleveland Clinic Children’s and KultureCity, the night will bring awareness to autism and autism care in the community.

For more information on Cleveland Clinic Children’s, fans can visit ClevelandClinicChildrens.org/Autism.

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Certified as Sensory Inclusive

In April 2017, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse became the first NBA arena in the country to be certified as sensory inclusive by KultureCity, a non-profit organization dedicated to rethinking accessibility to create acceptance and inclusion for all individuals.

In April 2022, the FieldHouse continues to elevate and provide an inclusive guest experience for those with sensory sensitivities such as autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions. Available to guests to utilize at events at no cost are noise canceling headphones, and sensory bags filled with fidget toys and other calming resources.

Also available to guests is the Sensory Room – a dedicated quiet space for those who become overstimulated during an event and need a respite from the activity. Recently refurbished with the support of KultureCity, the Sensory Room is designed with calming features such as a bubble wall, special seating and more to provide a positive and accommodating experience for all fans and guests with sensory sensitivities who attend events at the FieldHouse.

Sensory inclusive services at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse can be provided at any time during a game or event by visiting the nearest Guest Services booth or by asking a Guest Service Ambassador.

Tickets are still available for Sunday’s game at Cavs.com/Tickets.