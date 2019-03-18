Cavs & Aramark Launch Mobile Ordering at Quicken Loans Arena

CLEVELAND, OH – Thirsty? All it takes is a text message! The Cleveland Cavaliers and Aramark, the food and beverage provider for Quicken Loans Arena (The Q), today announced fans in designated sections of The Q during Cavs and Cleveland Monsters (AHL) games are able to use Apple Business Chat to place orders using their iPhone’s Messages app to have the menu items delivered directly to their seats. The Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena are the first NBA team and venue to pilot the service.

Apple Business Chat allows fans to utilize the speed, simplicity and convenience of text messaging to order and pay for menu items without downloading a special app. The testing of this service at The Q is the latest example of Aramark’s commitment to identify new and innovative ways to leverage modern technology to re-imagine various aspects of the in-venue food and beverage experience. The service will be available for the remainder of the Cavs and Monsters 2018-19 home schedule.

With the ease of a text message, Cavs and Monsters fans sitting in the lower bowl of the arena will be able to purchase select beverages (beer and water) from the comfort of their seats using their iPhone. The pilot program will run through the end of each team’s season.

Ordering is simple*:

Open the iPhone Camera app Scan the QR code on the seat back Follow the prompts on the Messages text screen to place order Complete transaction with Apple Pay Enjoy the game while order is delivered to seat location

*To utilize the service, iOS 11.3 or higher and an Apple Pay account are required.

Aramark was the first sports concessionaire to pilot this modern mobile ordering service using Apple Business Chat, when it experimented with the technology during the 2018 baseball season.

“The intersection of technology, service and convenience continues to motivate us, and we’re pleased to be working with our partners at Aramark on this innovative approach to ordering,” said Nic Barlage, Cavs and Quicken Loans Arena President of Business Operations. “Finding a way to provide an enhanced game experience with much easier and faster ordering capability for our fans adds another convenient feature at The Q that we’re proud to pilot for the remainder of the Cavs and Monsters season.”

“We’re excited to be piloting this new service offering at Quicken Loans Arena. With more people using their mobile devices for everyday transactions, we’re continually searching for innovative ways to incorporate digital technology into the food and beverage experience,” said Kevin Kearney, District Manager, Aramark’s Sports & Entertainment division. “The integration of Apple Business Chat with the ordering process is not only fan-friendly and easily accessible, it’s reflective of fans’ changing expectations and behaviors and we’re looking forward to Cavs and Monsters fans giving it a try.”