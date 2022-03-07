Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Jarrett Allen Status Update

March 7, 2022
Cavs.com
Posted: Mar 07, 2022

Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen left Sunday night’s game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in the first quarter versus Toronto with a left quad contusion and did not return to action. He was later diagnosed with a left middle finger injury. A CT Scan administered today at Cleveland Clinic Sports Health revealed a fracture and he will undergo additional evaluation and treatment. No timetable has been set for his return to basketball activities and his status will be updated as appropriate.

