Tickers On Sale Now for Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Clorox Rising Stars and NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T and NBA HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T

CLEVELAND, Dec. 16, 2021 -- The NBA today announced that tickets are on sale now for events taking place Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb.19 in Cleveland: Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Clorox Rising Stars, NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T and the NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T. Tickets are available at NBAEvents.com and through the NBA Events App, which can be downloaded in the Apple Store or Google Play Store.

The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game tips off on Friday, February 18 at 7 p.m. ET at the Wolstein Center, and will include stars from film, television, music, sports and more. Later that evening, Clorox Rising Stars will tip off at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, featuring the league’s top first- and second-year players.

NBA All-Star Game participants and coaches will take part in the NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T on Saturday, February 19 at 11 a.m. ET at the Wolstein Center. Building off the success of NBA All-Star 2021, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association will once again highlight the HBCU community during NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland, which will include the first-ever NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T on Saturday. Hosted at the Wolstein Center, the game will feature a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference matchup between Howard University and Morgan State University men’s basketball teams.

KEY DATES & TIMES

Ruffles Celebrity All-Star Game - Friday, February 18 at 7PM - Wolstein Center



Clorox Rising Stars - Friday, February 18 at 9PM - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse



NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T - Saturday, February 19 at 11AM - Wolstein Center

