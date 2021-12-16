Tickers On Sale Now for Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Clorox Rising Stars and NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T and NBA HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
CLEVELAND, Dec. 16, 2021 -- The NBA today announced that tickets are on sale now for events taking place Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb.19 in Cleveland: Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Clorox Rising Stars, NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T and the NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T. Tickets are available at NBAEvents.com and through the NBA Events App, which can be downloaded in the Apple Store or Google Play Store.
The Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game tips off on Friday, February 18 at 7 p.m. ET at the Wolstein Center, and will include stars from film, television, music, sports and more. Later that evening, Clorox Rising Stars will tip off at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, featuring the league’s top first- and second-year players.
NBA All-Star Game participants and coaches will take part in the NBA All-Star Practice presented by AT&T on Saturday, February 19 at 11 a.m. ET at the Wolstein Center. Building off the success of NBA All-Star 2021, the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association will once again highlight the HBCU community during NBA All-Star 2022 in Cleveland, which will include the first-ever NBA HBCU Classic presented by AT&T on Saturday. Hosted at the Wolstein Center, the game will feature a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference matchup between Howard University and Morgan State University men’s basketball teams.
KEY DATES & TIMES
Visit NBAEvents.com or download the NBA Events App for the latest NBA All-Star news. The NBA Events App is the ultimate on-the-ground resource for everything related to Cleveland All-Star, providing fans with the most up-to-date information on event schedules, tickets and exclusive experiences.
All NBA All-Star 2022 events will adhere to health and safety guidelines developed in conjunction with medical experts. The NBA is closely monitoring the public health situation and will share additional information about NBA All-Star 2022 policies as it becomes available.