Cavaliers Announce 2021-22 NBA Regular Season Schedule presented by SeatGeek

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have announced their 2021-22 NBA regular season schedule presented by SeatGeek, the official ticketing partner. The season tips off on Wednesday, Oct. 20 on the road against Memphis at 8:00 p.m. ET followed by a back-to-back tipoff at home inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, Oct. 22 versus Charlotte at 7:00 p.m. ET and Saturday, Oct. 23rd versus Atlanta at 6:00 p.m. ET. The Cavaliers are slated to play 82 regular season games, including 41 home contests. Cleveland will host 19 weekend dates comprised of four Friday games, eight Saturday games and seven Sunday games. The Wine & Gold will also make four national television appearances on NBA TV (Nov. 13 vs. Boston, Nov. 22 vs. Brooklyn, Jan. 2 vs. Indiana and Jan. 22 vs. Oklahoma City).

Highlights of the home schedule for the 2021-22 season include a pair of visits from the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks on Jan. 26 and April 10 and Western Conference champion Phoenix Suns on Nov. 24. Cleveland hosts Brooklyn twice, including a special Martin Luther King Jr. Day matinee game against the Nets on Jan. 17. The Cavaliers will also play on New Year’s Eve (Dec. 31) at home for the first time since 2014 when they take on the Atlanta Hawks.

Additional marquee opponents coming to Cleveland only once this season include the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 18, the Utah Jazz on Dec. 5, the Los Angeles Lakers on March 21 and the Dallas Mavericks on March 30. Cleveland will also host the 2022 NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, Feb. 20, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, during the NBA’s 75th anniversary season. Cleveland last hosted the NBA All-Star Game in 1997, when the league celebrated its 50th anniversary season.

The Cavaliers will match up against each Eastern Conference opponent four times with the exception of Boston (two home, one road), Orlando (two home, one road), Miami (one home, two road) and New York (one home, two road). Each Western Conference opponent will play the Cavaliers twice – once at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and once on the road.

Other ‘stats’ on the 2021-22 schedule include:

15 sets of back-to-back games, including six road-road sets (Oct. 29-30, Dec. 18-19, Jan. 9-10, Jan. 14-15, Feb. 11-12 and March 11-12), five road-home sets (Nov. 17-18, Dec. 10-11, Dec. 30-31, Jan. 30-31 and April 2-3), three home-home sets (Oct. 22-23, Nov. 12-13 and March 18-19) and one home-road set (Dec. 5-6).

Cleveland will have a five-game homestand from March 14-21, featuring contests versus L.A. Clippers (March 14), Philadelphia (March 16), Denver (March 18), Detroit (March 19) and L.A. Lakers (March 21).

The Cavs also have two four-game homestands (Nov. 10-15 and Nov. 18-27), five three-game homestands (Dec 11-15, Dec. 31-Jan.4, Jan. 22-26, Feb. 26-March 2 and March 26-30) and two two-game homestands (Oct. 22-23 and Feb. 6-9).

Two matinee games at home this season – Sunday, Dec. 5 versus Utah at 3:30 p.m. and Monday, Jan. 17 (MLK Day) versus Brooklyn at 3:00 p.m.

Cleveland's longest road trip spans six games over nine days from Jan. 7-15; the team also has a five-game road trip from Oct. 25-Nov. 1, four three-game road trips (Nov. 29-Dec. 3, Dec. 18-22, Feb. 11-15 and March 8-12) and four two game road trips (Nov. 5-7, Dec. 28-30, Feb. 2-4 and April 5-8).

The Cavaliers will play 16 games in December, their most in any month in 2021-22, including nine road games; Cleveland will also play seven games in October, 14 games in November, 15 games in January, 10 games in February, 15 games in March and five games in April.

Eight of Cleveland's first 11 games will be on the road.

After the March 12 road contest versus Chicago, Cleveland will play 10 of their final 14 games at home.

The Cavaliers will wrap up the 2021-22 regular season schedule at home against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 10.

TICKET INFORMATION

Single game tickets for all 41 regular season home games and two preseason home games for the 2021-22 season at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 27th at noon at Cavs.com/schedule.

To sign up for presale access to single game tickets prior to general public, become a Cavs Insider at Cavs.com/Tickets OR Text TIX to 30594 to opt-in for Cavs Mobile Alerts.

Tickets will be distributed through SeatGeek, the Cavs official ticketing partner.