Cavaliers 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition Uniform and Court Honors Standout Moments in Franchise History

The Cleveland Cavaliers have unveiled their new 2021-22 Nike NBA Moments Mixtape City Edition uniform, which features a retrospective design inspired by standout Cavaliers moments throughout the franchise’s 52-year-long history.

As part of the NBA’s milestone diamond 75th Anniversary Season, City Edition uniforms across the league will pay homage to the extraordinary players, moments and eras that have shaped the NBA basketball legacy for each franchise.

“As Cleveland looks forward to hosting the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend in February and celebrating the league’s 75th Anniversary Season, the debut of the Cavs Moments Mixtape uniform is significant because it truly encompasses the journey of our own franchise that began more than 50 years ago,” said Tracy Marek, Cavs chief marketing officer. “Every element of this year’s City Edition uniform was designed to illustrate those key moments throughout the history of Cavs basketball that are remembered and cherished by fans of all ages.”

To view the Cavaliers City Edition launch video, visit CavsMixTape.com.

The Cavs will debut the nostalgic Moments Mixtape City Edition uniform along with a new City Edition homecourt for the first time on Saturday, November 13 vs. Boston Celtics at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavaliers will wear the alternate uniform for 10 additional games throughout the 2021-22 season. In addition to its November 13th debut, fans can look forward to these upcoming Mixtape City Edition Nights:

Tickets for the Mixtape City Edition Nights and all Cavs home games at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse are available at Cavs.com/Tickets.

Cavs Team Shop Special

The 2021-22 City Edition is a one-season uniform that joins the Association (white), Icon (wine) and Statement (black) uniforms for the 2021-22 season.

Designed in collaboration with Nike, the Cavs City Edition weaves the threads of the past into the future by remixing classic uniform designs associated with five major moments in Cavaliers history into a new modernized feel.

Miracle at Richfield

The Cavaliers first playoff series in franchise history was against the Washington Bullets in 1976. The seven-game series was highlighted by three last-second game-winning shots by the Cavaliers, who went on to win 4-3 in the series that became known as the “Miracle of Richfield."

The wine and gold colorway of the 2021-22 City Edition uniform is a callback to the legendary season and displays the sword-wielding Cavalier logo across the chest. Wine, gold and white hashmarks inspired by the iconic design of the team’s 1974-1981 uniforms line the neck and arms of the shell and are also featured on the front, back and sides of the uniform shorts.

1992 NBA Playoffs

The Cavaliers advanced to their first Eastern Conference Finals since 1976 after defeating the Boston Celtics 4-3 in the 1992 NBA Playoffs. In Game 7 of their semifinals win, six players scored in double figures for the Cavs, who shot .590 from the field and finished with a franchise postseason-record 42 assists on 49 baskets.

The waistband of the wine City Edition shorts features the throwback CAVS “V-basket” logo featured on the uniforms worn by the team during this unforgettable postseason run.

Return to Downtown Cleveland

The Cavaliers returned to the city in 1994 to play at the brand-new Gund Arena in downtown Cleveland after two decades of playing more than 20 miles away at the Coliseum in Richfield. The team’s much-anticipated homecoming introduced a fresh new identity for the Cavs and ushered in a new era of Cavaliers basketball in the heart of their namesake city.

The player number on the 2021-22 City Edition uniform appears in a gold and white inline typeface that is inspired by the black, orange and powder blue uniforms that originally debuted during the inaugural season at Gund Arena.

The right shorts panel features the Cavs basket logo that was used from 1994 until the team’s rebrand in 2003, and the Cleveland skyline can also be found on the short vent as another nod to the return to downtown 27 seasons ago.

First Finals Appearance

In Game 5 of the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers shut out the Detroit Pistons in a 109-107 double overtime win and would go on to close out the series in Game 6 in Cleveland. The team played their first NBA finals game in Cleveland on June 12, 2007 against the San Antonio Spurs. This would be the first of five NBA Finals appearance for the Cavaliers.

Inspired by the uniforms worn by the team in the 2007 NBA Finals, the side paneling of the shorts features a satin material rather than the standard Dri-Fit material.

First NBA Championship

Trailing 3-1 in the 2016 NBA Finals, the Cavs avoided elimination by defeating the Golden State Warriors 112-97 in Game 5. The win was a historical moment for Cleveland, who became the first team in NBA history to overcome that deficit to win the NBA Championship in Game 7 on June 19, 2016.

Above the uniform jock tag seven diamond stones illustrate the Cavs 2016 NBA Finals wins as gold and losses as silver and the historic 3-1 comeback. Below the jock tag is “2016” in wine and gold, with the NBA logo in place as the zero.

The Cavaliers “C” logo that was displayed on the front of the black Statement uniforms during Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals can also be found on the left shorts panel.

The Cavs 2021-22 City Edition uniform features a diamond Nike Swoosh embellishment on the upper right chest and a diamond NBA logo embellishment on the back neck of the uniform top as a nod the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Season. The iconic Goodyear Wingfoot logo appears on the upper left chest of the shell.

“Nike partnered with the Cavaliers to design uniforms that honor their history from a Miracle to a title for Believeland,” says Aaron Cain, VP/GM, Men’s, at NIKE, Inc. “From a classic Cavalier on the chest to the historic logos that Cleveland will always remember, we can’t wait for the Cavs and their fans to wear them as they begin to write the story of the franchise’s future.”

HI-RES PHOTOS OF THE CAVALIERS 2021-22 CITY EDITION UNIFORM CAN BE DOWNLOADED HERE.

Cavs 2021-22 Moments Mixtape City Edition Collection Available Beginning Monday, November 15th

The Cavaliers 2021-22 City Edition Collection is limited in production and will only be available during the 2021-22 season.

Fans can purchase Mixtape tees, hoodies, jackets, hats, adult and youth player jerseys (with the Goodyear Wingfoot logo).

The Moments Mixtape City Edition Collection will be available for purchase on Monday, November 15th. Fans can text JERSEY to 30594 or sign up at Cavs.com/Shop to be notified when jerseys are available for purchase.

Special Gift with Purchase! Beginning on November 15th, fans that purchase a Moments Mixtape City Edition jersey (at the Cavs Team Shop during home games and online at Cavs.com/Shop) will receive a FREE pair of City Edition socks while supplies last.

Cavs Introduce City Edition Home Court

A special City Edition court has been designed to accompany the team’s uniform during designated Mixtape nights throughout the 2021-22 season. To complement the design of the uniform a wine and gold Cavalier logo, inspired by the franchise’s original logo and homecourt, is displayed at half court.

A natural wood perimeter frames the light wood basketball court. The lane is a bold gold with wine accents and Cleveland Cavaliers is stretched across each baseline also in wine. The Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse logo can be read on each half court.

The east sideline features the Betway logo on each half court. On the half court line, the NBA logo is bookended by the Richfield Coliseum logo on the left and the Gund Arena logo on the right.

The west sideline features the diamond stones, also found on the jersey jock, to illustrate the 2016 NBA Finals wins as gold and losses as silver. These stones symbolize the first time in NBA history that a team had overcome a 3-1 deficit to be named NBA Champions.

TO DOWNLOAD A HI-RES PHOTO OF THE CITY EDITION COURT, PLEASE CLICK HERE.