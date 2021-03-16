Cavs Academy Announces 2021 Summer Tour Schedule

Cavs Academy, the Cleveland Cavaliers official youth basketball program, has announced the dates and locations of its 2021 Summer Tour throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania for boys and girls ages 3-16. The Cavs Academy 2021 Summer Tour features one, two and three-day camps, weekly small group training sessions and Cavalittles clinics for even the smallest of Cavs fans. Registration for all Cavs Academy events is NOW open at CavsYouth.com/SummerTour.

Cavs Academy continues to work closely with local and state leaders to follow the latest developments and directives on COVID-19. The highest standards of health and safety precautions, procedures and protocols are in place in relation to statewide guidelines for sports skills training. Each clinic will bring campers into a healthy, safe and controlled setting where Cavs Academy coaches will conduct and provide valuable personalized and fun instruction to the kids on how to improve their game.

One, Two and Three-Day Cavs Academy Camps

Cavs Academy Camps are open to boys and girls ages 7-16, regardless of current skill level. Cavs Academy coaches will take participants through three-hour sessions that will include:

Dynamic stretching and warm-ups to ensure players are prepared for the day’s activities.



Individual stations to reinforce fundamental skills such as ball handling, defense and agility.



Individual shooting stations to improve lay-ups, free throws and bank shots.



3v3 and 5v5 game play



Fun shooting competitions.



Registration for all Cavs Academy 2021 Summer Tour camps includes a Cavs Academy uniform and a ticket to a future Cavs home game. Each camp will run from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the following locations:







*Early Bird Special! In honor of the 2022 NBA All-Star game in Cleveland, everyone who enrolls for any three-day camp before Wednesday, May 12th will receive $22 off registration price. In addition to working with young athletes on the court this summer, Cavs Academy Coaches will also provide extra support and resources at camps and clinics through mentorship programs, fitness lessons and more. SMALL GROUP TRAININGS EVERY FRIDAY IN JUNE, JULY & AUGUST Every Friday in June, July and August, Cavs Academy will host one-hour co-ed small group trainings from 5:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Athletic Performance Training Center in North Royalton, Ohio for boys and girls ages 9-14. Each small group training will focus on basketball fundamentals including ball-handling, shooting, defense and speed & agility. Registration for the small group training sessions includes a Cavs Academy shooting shirt and a ticket to a future Cavs home game. Registration for each month is open NOW at Registration for all Cavs Academy events is NOW open at CavsYouth.com/SummerTour:



June (four Friday sessions) – $100



July (five Friday sessions) – $125



August (four Friday sessions) – $100



CAVALITTLES CLINIC AVAILABLE FOR BEGINNERS Cavs Academy will also host Cavalittles Clinics for boys and girls ages 3-6. Parents can join their littles for a one-hour clinic that will teach introductory basketball skills and the importance of teamwork. Registration for each clinic is $50 and includes a Cavs Academy shooting shirt, basketball and tickets to a future Cavs home game. Registration for the following Cavalittles Clinics is open NOW at CavsYouth.com/SummerTour:





CAVS KIDS CLUB MEMBERS ARE THE FUTURE OF ONE FOR ALL. ONE FOR ALL. Enroll in a Cavs Academy Summer Camp and receive an EXCLUSIVE discount on a Cavs Kids Club All-Star membership pack. The 2020-2021 Cavs Kids Club All-Star membership packs include an official credential, lunch box, super squish mini basketball, water bottle, wireless ear pods, tech tattoos and Panini trading cards! GENERAL HEALTH AND SAFETY PROCEDURES AND PROTOCOLS FOR 2021 CAVS ACADEMY CAMPS AND CLINICS The Cavs Academy Camps and Clinics will feature a format that follows CDC recommendations for socially distanced events that include:



Individual skill stations at least six feet apart on the court.



Athletes are required to wear masks for the duration of the clinics except during water breaks. Additional face coverings will be available at check-in for those who are in need.



Athletes will be allowed to share basketballs in passing drills and gameplay only.



Coaches will not have any direct contact with participants.



One family member per athlete is welcome to stay and watch the clinic. Family members will be seated at least six feet apart from each other and will be required to wear a face covering at all times.



Hand sanitizer stations will be set up at for guests to use.



Athletes will be asked to bring their own individual capped water bottles labeled with their name to avoid congregating at drinking stations. Individual bottles of water and Gatorade will also be available for athletes during the clinic.



