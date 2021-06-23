Cavaliers to Select Third Overall in 2021 NBA Draft

The Cleveland Cavaliers tonight received the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft presented by State Farm as a result of the NBA Draft Lottery 2021, which was conducted virtually and aired live on ESPN. The 2021 NBA Draft will be held on Thursday, July 29th.

The Cavaliers’ 2021 lottery pick will mark the 22nd lottery pick the Cavs have owned all-time and their first time selecting third overall since the current lottery format was introduced in 1985. Cleveland held the fifth pick in last year’s draft and selected Isaac Okoro, who went on to earn NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors and joined LeBron James and Kyrie Irving as the only players in franchise history to record 500 points, 50 three-pointers, 50 steals and 20 blocks in their rookie campaign.

Cleveland finished the 2020-21 season in the fifth-place position entering the 2021 NBA Draft Lottery after a coin flip with the Oklahoma City Thunder to determine the fourth and fifth spots with the following odds: 11.5% chance of No. 1, 11.4% of No. 2, 11.2% of No. 3, 11.0% of No. 4, 2.0% of No. 5, 18.2% of No. 6, 25.5% of No. 7, 8.6% of No. 8 and 0.6% of No. 9.

The full results of tonight’s Draft Lottery are as follows:

1. Detroit Pistons

2. Houston Rockets

3. Cleveland Cavaliers

4. Toronto Raptors

5. Orlando Magic

6. Oklahoma City Thunder

7. Golden State Warriors

8. Orlando Magic

9. Sacramento Kings

10. New Orleans Pelicans

11. Charlotte Hornets

12. San Antonio Spurs

13. Indiana Pacers

14. Golden State Warriors