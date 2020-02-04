Cavs Academy Announces 2020 Youth Basketball Summer Camp Schedule Featuring 10 Locations Throughout Ohio

Cavs Academy, the only official Youth Basketball Camp of the Cleveland Cavaliers, has announced the dates and locations of its 2020 summer camps. A total of 11 summer camps will take place throughout Ohio, tipping off in Strongsville on June 1st. All boys and girls ages 7-17 are welcome, regardless of current basketball skill level. Registration is NOW open at CavsYouth.com/Camps.

In honor of the Cavaliers 50th season, all camps will be $50 off for the first 50 hours of registration. From 10 a.m. on February 4th to 12 p.m. on February 6th, use code FIFTY for $50 all 2020 Cavs Academy Summer Camp registrations. Registration includes:

Cavs Academy Reversable Jersey and Shorts

Spaulding Basketball

Cavs Kids Club Pack and One-Year Membership

Tickets to a Select 2020-21 Cavs Game The summer camps run from approximately 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. daily and include:

Dynamic stretching and warm-ups to ensure players are prepared for the day’s activities

Individual stations to reinforce fundamental skills such as ball handling, defense, shooting and rebounding

Conditioning drills to improve quickness, agility and endurance

A skills lecture and application

5-on-5 exhibitions to apply learned skills in a live game setting

Various contests and fun competitions 2020 Cavs Academy Summer Camp Schedule Early registration before April 13th is encouraged, as spots are limited. Early registration pricing of $250 is available for the majority of camps listed unless otherwise noted. After April 13th, registration pricing is $275. For more details, visit CavsYouth.com/Camps. *Early registration pricing for the Willoughby Camp at Andrews Osborne Academy is $200. After April 13th registration pricing $225. Cavs Academy Clinics Happening Now

President’s Day Shooting Clinic featuring former Cavaliers point guard Daniel “Booby” Gibson at Fairview Park Recreation Center (February 17th)

Toledo Clinic at the West Toledo YMCA (February 28th)

All-Girls Clinic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (March 8th)

All-Girls 3v3 Gameplay at Cleveland Clinic Courts (March 28th)

Youngstown Clinic at Warren G. Harding High School (April 4th)