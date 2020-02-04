Cavs Academy Announces 2020 Youth Basketball Summer Camp Schedule Featuring 10 Locations Throughout Ohio

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Cavs Academy, the only official Youth Basketball Camp of the Cleveland Cavaliers, has announced the dates and locations of its 2020 summer camps. A total of 11 summer camps will take place throughout Ohio, tipping off in Strongsville on June 1st. All boys and girls ages 7-17 are welcome, regardless of current basketball skill level. Registration is NOW open at CavsYouth.com/Camps.
In honor of the Cavaliers 50th season, all camps will be $50 off for the first 50 hours of registration. From 10 a.m. on February 4th to 12 p.m. on February 6th, use code FIFTY for $50 all 2020 Cavs Academy Summer Camp registrations. Registration includes:
The summer camps run from approximately 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. daily and include:
2020 Cavs Academy Summer Camp Schedule
Early registration before April 13th is encouraged, as spots are limited. Early registration pricing of $250 is available for the majority of camps listed unless otherwise noted. After April 13th, registration pricing is $275. For more details, visit CavsYouth.com/Camps.
*Early registration pricing for the Willoughby Camp at Andrews Osborne Academy is $200. After April 13th registration pricing $225.
Cavs Academy Clinics Happening Now
For more information and a list of dates and locations, visit CavsYouth.com/Camps.