Cavs Academy Announces 2020 Youth Basketball Summer Camp Schedule Featuring 10 Locations Throughout Ohio

Registration for Daily Camps NOW Open at CavsYouth.com/Camps Special 50th Season Pricing Available Until February 6th at Noon
Posted: Feb 04, 2020

Cavs Academy, the only official Youth Basketball Camp of the Cleveland Cavaliers, has announced the dates and locations of its 2020 summer camps. A total of 11 summer camps will take place throughout Ohio, tipping off in Strongsville on June 1st. All boys and girls ages 7-17 are welcome, regardless of current basketball skill level. Registration is NOW open at CavsYouth.com/Camps.

In honor of the Cavaliers 50th season, all camps will be $50 off for the first 50 hours of registration. From 10 a.m. on February 4th to 12 p.m. on February 6th, use code FIFTY for $50 all 2020 Cavs Academy Summer Camp registrations. Registration includes:

  • Cavs Academy Reversable Jersey and Shorts
  • Spaulding Basketball
  • Cavs Kids Club Pack and One-Year Membership
  • Tickets to a Select 2020-21 Cavs Game

    The summer camps run from approximately 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. daily and include:

  • Dynamic stretching and warm-ups to ensure players are prepared for the day’s activities
  • Individual stations to reinforce fundamental skills such as ball handling, defense, shooting and rebounding
  • Conditioning drills to improve quickness, agility and endurance
  • A skills lecture and application
  • 5-on-5 exhibitions to apply learned skills in a live game setting
  • Various contests and fun competitions

    2020 Cavs Academy Summer Camp Schedule

    City Edition

    Early registration before April 13th is encouraged, as spots are limited. Early registration pricing of $250 is available for the majority of camps listed unless otherwise noted. After April 13th, registration pricing is $275. For more details, visit CavsYouth.com/Camps.

    *Early registration pricing for the Willoughby Camp at Andrews Osborne Academy is $200. After April 13th registration pricing $225.

    Cavs Academy Clinics Happening Now

  • President’s Day Shooting Clinic featuring former Cavaliers point guard Daniel “Booby” Gibson at Fairview Park Recreation Center (February 17th)
  • Toledo Clinic at the West Toledo YMCA (February 28th)
  • All-Girls Clinic at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (March 8th)
  • All-Girls 3v3 Gameplay at Cleveland Clinic Courts (March 28th)
  • Youngstown Clinic at Warren G. Harding High School (April 4th)
  • Cavs Elite 3-on-3 at Broadview Heights Community and Recreation Center (April 9th)

    For more information and a list of dates and locations, visit CavsYouth.com/Camps.

