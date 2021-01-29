NBA Announces Time Changes for Cavs Games

The NBA announced timing changes for two Cavaliers' home games next week: Monday, Feb. 1 against the Timberwolves and Wednesday, Feb. 3 against the Clippers. Both games were originally scheduled for 7PM EP and both games have been moved to 8PM ET.

All games can be seen on FOX Sports Ohio with John Michael, Austin Carr, and Angel Gray. Cavaliers LIVE with Jeff Phelps and Campy Russell, can be seen 30 minutes prior to tip-off and immediately following the game.

Fans can listen on 100.7 WMMS and WTAM 1100 with Tim Alcorn and Jim Chones and on Power 89.1 with the Spanish voice of the Cavaliers, Rafa Hernandez-Brito.