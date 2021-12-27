Cavs Return to Winning Ways, Wallop Raptors

WRAP-UP

On Christmas Day, J.B. Bickerstaff signed a contract extension to remain the Cavaliers coach for the foreseeable future, in part because every button he’s pushed this season has worked.

The buttons all worked again on Sunday.

After having their six-game win streak snapped on Wednesday night in Boston, the Wine & Gold returned to their winning ways – erupting over the final three quarters to blow out the Raptors, 144-99, in a battle between shorthanded squads at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cruising to their 20th win of the season, Cleveland has now won 11 of its 14, all of those victories by double-figures and by an overall average of 22.3 points per.

The Cavaliers were still without three starters and several reserves, still under the league’s health and safety protocol, but Bickerstaff inserted Kevin Love into the starting lineup – his first of the season and first alongside Ricky Rubio since April 2014 – and the move paid off to perfection.

Love finished with 22 points in just 18 minutes of work, going 7-for-12 from the floor, including 6-of-9 from long-range, leading the starters with nine boards to go with two assists and a steal.

It took Cleveland about a quarter to shake off some holiday rust. The Cavs allowed a Raptors squad, equally decimated by the COVID resurgence, to score 34 points in the opening period – and led by just one after one. But the Wine & Gold would proceed to outscore Toronto, 83-44, over the next two quarters and cruised to the finish line in the fourth.

Darius Garland also finished with 22 points – his fourth straight game topping the 20-point plateau – going 9-for-17 from the floor, leading both teams with eight assists to go with a pair of steals in the win.

Garland was one of three Cavaliers with at least six assists – as the Wine & Gold handed out a season-high 39 helpers on 56 made field goals on Sunday night. Cleveland also drilled a season-best 22 three-pointers, going 22-of-52 from long-range in the victory.

Lauri Markkanen added 20 points on 9-of-13 shooting, adding seven boards and a blocked shot.

Dean Wade chipped in with a season-high 17 points on 7-for-12 shooting and Ricky Rubio finished with 16 points, six dimes and a game-high three steals.

Denzel Valentine poured in a season-high 17 points in 26 inspired minutes off the bench, going 5-of-9 from deep to go with a season-best nine boards. He led a group of Cavalier reserves that combined for 47 points – with every player who dressed getting into the scoring column.

Yuta Watanabe led both teams, finishing with career-bests in both points (26) and rebounds (13) in the loss.

