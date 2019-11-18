Sixers Clobber Cavs in Home Matinee

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
After getting clobbered at home for the second straight game, maybe another three-gamer on the road is what the Wine & Gold need.
As was the case on Thursday night, the Cavaliers found themselves in a big, early hole to the heavyweight Sixers, who never let up and left town with the lopsided 114-95 decision on Sunday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Both teams traded jabs in the first few minutes, but Philly took the lead with 4:41 to play in the first quarter and never looked back – upping their advantage to 13 late in the period and pulling away from there.
For the third straight contest, Cleveland tallied more turnovers (15) than assists (14). Philadelphia, which had dropped their past two and five of the last seven, handed out 33 helpers on 46 made-baskets, shooting 55 percent from the floor in the process.
Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 17 points, going 7-of-17 from the floor, adding four boards and a steal.
Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to follow up with 15 points, adding three assists and a pair of rebounds in 23 minutes of work.
Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love finished with 12 points apiece. Thompson added a game-high nine boards and three blocks, tying Clarkson for a team-best three assists. Love – who took a hard fall in the first period but bounced back almost immediately – tallied six boards in the loss.
Darius Garland, who continues to struggle from the floor, rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 11 points and a pair of steals, going just 4-of-13 from the floor on the afternoon.
Tobias Harris missed 12 of his first 14 shots in last week’s matchup in Philadelphia. Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, the Sixers’ forward completely flipped the script on Sunday – going 12-for-14 from the floor for a game-high 27 points.
Tristan Thompson finds his rhythm early on Sunday, throwing down a pair of big dunks against the 76ers.
The Cavaliers trailed by five right out of the gate, then almost immediately fought back to take a five-point edge. But those good vibrations didn’t last long.
After a quick back-and-forth, James Ennis III drilled a three-pointer to give Philly a one-point edge with 4:41 to play in the first. The Sixers would proceed to close the quarter on a 14-4 run.
Brett Brown’s squad would go on to score 68 first-half points – taking a 24-point lead into the halftime locker room. The Cavaliers closed the gap to 15 points midway through the fourth quarter, but the Sixers answered with a 5-0 run to put the contest essentially out of reach.
1.5 … blocks per game that Tristan Thompson is averaging so far this season – a career-high.
Thompson – who’s previous high was 1.08 bpg in 2017-18 – swatted three more shots on Sunday afternoon, his third game this season with at least three blocked shots, including a career-best five-block effort in an October 30 win over Chicago.
Kevin Love, on the Cavaliers’ lack of ball movement on Sunday …
"It was ugly because we are charting our passes and our assists are charted during the game. But no, it was ugly, it was a lot of one pass shots, lot of dribbling down. Even when they went zone, we weren’t moving the ball like we should, and we were putting in actions just to get three, four or five passes in a certain play or typical play that we run and it just wasn’t there tonight."
Enjoy the best broadcast call of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn.
After dropping both games of a two-game mini-homestand, the Wine & Gold get right back on the open road – beginning with the second leg of a back-to-back on Monday night in Manhattan, taking on R.J. Barrett and the Knicks.
From there, it’s a Wednesday night stop at South Beach, where the Cavaliers will try to snap a 16-game losing streak at AmericanAirlines Arena. Cleveland closes out the three-game roadie on Friday night, taking on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks in Dallas.