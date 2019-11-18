Sixers Clobber Cavs in Home Matinee

WRAP-UP

After getting clobbered at home for the second straight game, maybe another three-gamer on the road is what the Wine & Gold need.

As was the case on Thursday night, the Cavaliers found themselves in a big, early hole to the heavyweight Sixers, who never let up and left town with the lopsided 114-95 decision on Sunday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Both teams traded jabs in the first few minutes, but Philly took the lead with 4:41 to play in the first quarter and never looked back – upping their advantage to 13 late in the period and pulling away from there.

For the third straight contest, Cleveland tallied more turnovers (15) than assists (14). Philadelphia, which had dropped their past two and five of the last seven, handed out 33 helpers on 46 made-baskets, shooting 55 percent from the floor in the process.

Collin Sexton led the Cavaliers with 17 points, going 7-of-17 from the floor, adding four boards and a steal.

Jordan Clarkson came off the bench to follow up with 15 points, adding three assists and a pair of rebounds in 23 minutes of work.

Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love finished with 12 points apiece. Thompson added a game-high nine boards and three blocks, tying Clarkson for a team-best three assists. Love – who took a hard fall in the first period but bounced back almost immediately – tallied six boards in the loss.

Darius Garland, who continues to struggle from the floor, rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 11 points and a pair of steals, going just 4-of-13 from the floor on the afternoon.

Tobias Harris missed 12 of his first 14 shots in last week’s matchup in Philadelphia. Unfortunately for the Cavaliers, the Sixers’ forward completely flipped the script on Sunday – going 12-for-14 from the floor for a game-high 27 points.