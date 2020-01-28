Cavs Snap Skid, Maul Pistons in Motown

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers have had some frustrating third quarters over the past month. On Monday night, they took out those frustrations on the Pistons.

Cleveland led the shorthanded Pistons by eight at intermission and blew things open in the third, getting their third win of the month and second straight in Motown – coasting to the 115-100 decision at Little Caesar’s Arena.

Like the rest of the Association, both squads were playing with heavy hearts, still reeling from the tragic helicopter crash that took the lives of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other passengers. Both squads honored the future Hall of Famer – with Cleveland taking a 24-second shot clock violation and the Pistons accepting an eight-second backcourt ruling to begin the night.

The Pistons were without their leading scorer, Derrick Rose, who had tallied at least 20 points in each of his last 12 games. And they didn’t get much from All-Star center Andre Drummond – who posted two straight 20-point, 20-rebound games against Cleveland earlier this month.

For the Cavaliers, Collin Sexton led the way, scoring 16 of his game-high 23 points after intermission, going 10-of-19 on the night and leading the Wine & Gold with five assists.

Kevin Love did all his damage before half – going 7-of-11 from the floor overall, including 6-of-8 from long-range for 20 points, adding seven boards and a pair of assists in the win.

Tristan Thompson – who went off for a career-high 35 points in his last visit to Motown – got his mojo back after a pair of rough showings last week. On the night, Thompson doubled-up with 17 points and a game-high 11 boards, going 7-of-8 from the floor and 3-of-4 from the stripe.

Alfonzo McKinnie and Larry Nance Jr. each notched double-figures off the bench – with McKinnie chipping in with 15 points on 6-of-10 shooting and Nance adding 10 points, five boards, three assists and a pair of blocks.

Rookie Kevin Porter Jr. returned from a nine-game absence to tally nine points, a game-high three steals and a blocked shot.

Reggie Jackson led the Pistons with 16 points while Andre Drummond – the league’s leading rebounder – finished with 15 points, eight boards and a pair of blocks in the loss.