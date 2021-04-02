Sluggish Second Stanza Sinks Cavs

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers got a couple of their title-winning veterans – Kevin Love and Matthew Dellavedova – back on Thursday night. And while it gave them a nice lift to start the game, it wasn’t enough for four quarters.

The Wine & Gold came out of the gate on fire – drilling their first five shots and handing out 16 assists on their first 16 makes – but they began to fade after intermission, allowing Philly to pull away and get a win in the season series, dropping Cleveland, 114-94, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Love, who’d appeared in just four games so far this season, was red-hot to start the game – canning his first three shot attempts and finishing with 13 points after one quarter.

But that’s about as good as it would get for the five-time All-Star who, like the rest of the squad, never regained his rhythm after halftime – finishing with those 13 points on 4-of-10 shooting, including 3-of-6 from deep, adding four boards and three assists.

Playing the final game of a six-game trip, and their 10th without All-Star center Joel Embiid, Philly was led by their second unit.

Shake Milton led both squads with 27 points, going 10-for-14 from the floor, including 5-of-7 from long-range, adding five boards, and four assists in 27 minutes off the bench. Dwight Howard was almost as effective, finishing with a season-high 18 points and a game-high 15 boards in 26 minutes of work.

Overall, Philly’s bench outscored Cleveland’s second unit, 65-26.

The Cavaliers were led by Collin Sexton, who finished with 24 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the floor and 9-of-9 from the line, adding three boards, three assists and a pair of steals.

Dean Wade followed up with 16 points, going 6-of-14 from the floor and 3-of-11 from beyond the arc, grabbing a team-high eight boards along with three assists and a steal.

Isaiah Hartenstein, in just his second game with the Wine & Gold, rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures – chipping in with 12 points in 20 minutes off the bench, going 5-of-9 from the floor to go with five boards and a pair of blocks.

