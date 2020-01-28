Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Pelicans Snuff Cavs Late Rally

Posted: Jan 28, 2020

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers were able to slow down Zion Williamson in his Cleveland debut. It was the rest of the Pelicans lineup that gave them fits.

New Orleans scored 74 points in the first half and piled up 30 more in the third before thwarting the Cavs valiant fourth-quarter rally – keeping the Wine & Gold winless on their home floor in the month of January with 125-111 decision on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

With the specter of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death still weighing on hearts and minds, the Cavs and Pelicans honored the late Lakers legend with a shot-clock and backcourt violation before the game began in earnest.

When it did, the Pelicans jumped on Cleveland quickly – shooting 58 percent and canning seven triples in the opening period. The Cavaliers notched 34 in the opening period, but were in catch-up mode for the rest of the night.

Williamson, arguably the most eagerly-anticipated rookie since LeBron James came into the league with Cleveland back in 2003, was impressive – finishing with 14 points on 7-of-14 shooting to go with a team-high nine boards. But it was Brandon Ingram, Jrue Holiday and some timely shots by the Pelicans reserves that sealed the Cavs fate on Tuesday.

Holiday was outstanding on both ends – finishing with game-highs in points (28), assists (9) and steals (3), going 10-of-16 from the floor, including 3-of-7 from deep. Ingram – who’s a midseason lock for the league’s Most Improved Player – added 24 points, going 9-of-13 from the floor, including a perfect 4-of-4 mark from long-range to go with six assists and a pair of steals.

The Cavaliers were paced by Collin Sexton, who notched 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting, adding four assists, three boards, a pair of steals and the defensive play of the night, swatting Zion’s second-quarter shot attempt to the delight of the sold-out crowd.

Cleveland’s next two top scorers came off the bench.

Kevin Porter Jr., in just his second game back from a nine-game absence with a knee injury, was excellent on Tuesday – finishing with 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including a 5-of-8 mark from deep – adding two boards and a steal.

Larry Nance Jr. doubled-up for the fourth time in his last five games – adding 17 points to go with team-highs in rebounds (11) and assists (7) to go with a pair of steals in 25 stellar minutes of work.

Kevin Love rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures, finishing with 12 points and six boards despite shooting just 4-of-15 from the floor.

HIGHLIGHT

Zion Williamson thought he had an easy basket, but Collin Sexton was lurking behind and rejected the rookie's shot attempt.

TURNING POINT

The game was defined by New Orleans’ big scoring first half, but the Cavaliers – mostly thanks to their active second unit – managed to stay attached throughout the second stanza.

Cleveland trailed by two TDs to start the fourth quarter, but used a quick 10-4 run to get back to within single-figures.

But after a Pelicans timeout, Williamson scored on a put-back and Nikola Melli drained a pair of three-pointers, capping a 10-0 run that essentially put the game on ice for New Orleans.

BY THE NUMBERS

15.0, .500 … Kevin Porter Jr.’s scoring average and shooting percentage in the two games since returning from a knee injury.

Tuesday’s performance was the second 20-point game of Porter’s young career and he’s now tallied double-figure scoring in five of his last eight outings.

QUOTABLE

Coach John Beilein, on Kobe Bryant’s impact on his team and the game itself …

”When I see J.J. Outlaw who coached him and Larry (Nance Jr.) openly crying, just the shock and the awe throughout the NBA like something’s missing in these games. So, it just magnifies the impact that I always thought he had. And, that’s a good thing, we’d all like to be able to say that when we pass someday that people miss you so much.”

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers close out the month of January on Thursday night when they welcome Pascal Siakam and the World Champs to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as the four-game homestand rolls on.

Cleveland opens February on Saturday night against the Warriors followed by a visit from the Knicks on Monday. The Cavaliers hit the road for the only time before the All-Star Break next Wednesday – traveling to Oklahoma City for a meeting against Chris Paul and the Thunder.

The Cavs wrap up the unofficial first half with a pair more at home – vs. Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers on Feb. 9 followed by a visit from All-Star Trae Young and the Hawks two nights later.

Cavs vs. Pelicans Postgame: Collin Sexton

Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton spoke with the media following Tuesday’s loss to the New Orleans Pelicans at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cavs vs. Pelicans - January 28, 2020

Cavs vs. Pelicans Postgame: Collin Sexton
Cavs vs. Pelicans Postgame: Collin Sexton

Jan 28, 2020  |  02:07
Cavs vs. Pelicans Postgame: Larry Nance Jr.
Cavs vs. Pelicans Postgame: Larry Nance Jr.

Jan 28, 2020  |  04:03
Cavs vs. Pelicans Postgame: Kevin Porter Jr.
Cavs vs. Pelicans Postgame: Kevin Porter Jr.

Jan 28, 2020  |  01:56
Cavs vs. Pelicans Postgame: Coach Beilein
Cavs vs. Pelicans Postgame: Coach Beilein

Jan 28, 2020  |  07:27
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 125, Cavaliers 111
GAME RECAP: Pelicans 125, Cavaliers 111

Jan 28, 2020  |  00:01
Porter's Crafty Lay-Up
Porter's Crafty Lay-Up

Jan 28, 2020  |  00:09
Zo Spins and Wins Inside
Zo Spins and Wins Inside

Jan 28, 2020  |  00:09
Henson Slams After Loose Ball Picked up by the Cavs
Henson Slams After Loose Ball Picked up by the Cavs

Jan 28, 2020  |  00:09
McKinnie Goes Baseline, Lays it In
McKinnie Goes Baseline, Lays it In

Jan 28, 2020  |  00:09
KPJ Gets to His Spot, Hits Midrange Jumper
KPJ Gets to His Spot, Hits Midrange Jumper

Jan 28, 2020  |  00:07
KLove, TT Run Inbounds Play Perfectly
KLove, TT Run Inbounds Play Perfectly

Jan 28, 2020  |  00:07
KPJ Lulls Defender to Sleep, Hits Three Over Him
KPJ Lulls Defender to Sleep, Hits Three Over Him

Jan 28, 2020  |  00:10
Love Finds Sexton in the Corner for Three
Love Finds Sexton in the Corner for Three

Jan 28, 2020  |  00:10
Sexton and Osman Run Perfect Fast-Break
Sexton and Osman Run Perfect Fast-Break

Jan 28, 2020  |  00:09
Featured Highlight: Sexton Swats Zion
Featured Highlight: Sexton Swats Zion

Jan 28, 2020  |  00:15
Delly Throws Opp to Henson who Finishes in Traffic
Delly Throws Opp to Henson who Finishes in Traffic

Jan 28, 2020  |  00:09
Cavs Defense Forces a Steal, Sexton Throws Down Dunk on Other End
Cavs Defense Forces a Steal, Sexton Throws Down Dunk on Other End

Jan 28, 2020  |  00:09
Delly Finds LNJ for Easy Oop
Delly Finds LNJ for Easy Oop

Jan 28, 2020  |  00:07
Cedi Darts to the Rim, Scores an Easy Lay-Up
Cedi Darts to the Rim, Scores an Easy Lay-Up

Jan 28, 2020  |  00:16
Cedi Loses Defender, Hits Three
Cedi Loses Defender, Hits Three

Jan 28, 2020  |  00:10
Cavs, Pelicans Take 8-Second and 24-Second Violation to Honor Kobe Bryant
Cavs, Pelicans Take 8-Second and 24-Second Violation to Honor Kobe Bryant

Jan 28, 2020  |  00:59
