Pelicans Snuff Cavs Late Rally

The Cavaliers were able to slow down Zion Williamson in his Cleveland debut. It was the rest of the Pelicans lineup that gave them fits.
New Orleans scored 74 points in the first half and piled up 30 more in the third before thwarting the Cavs valiant fourth-quarter rally – keeping the Wine & Gold winless on their home floor in the month of January with 125-111 decision on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
With the specter of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death still weighing on hearts and minds, the Cavs and Pelicans honored the late Lakers legend with a shot-clock and backcourt violation before the game began in earnest.
When it did, the Pelicans jumped on Cleveland quickly – shooting 58 percent and canning seven triples in the opening period. The Cavaliers notched 34 in the opening period, but were in catch-up mode for the rest of the night.
Williamson, arguably the most eagerly-anticipated rookie since LeBron James came into the league with Cleveland back in 2003, was impressive – finishing with 14 points on 7-of-14 shooting to go with a team-high nine boards. But it was Brandon Ingram, Jrue Holiday and some timely shots by the Pelicans reserves that sealed the Cavs fate on Tuesday.
Holiday was outstanding on both ends – finishing with game-highs in points (28), assists (9) and steals (3), going 10-of-16 from the floor, including 3-of-7 from deep. Ingram – who’s a midseason lock for the league’s Most Improved Player – added 24 points, going 9-of-13 from the floor, including a perfect 4-of-4 mark from long-range to go with six assists and a pair of steals.
The Cavaliers were paced by Collin Sexton, who notched 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting, adding four assists, three boards, a pair of steals and the defensive play of the night, swatting Zion’s second-quarter shot attempt to the delight of the sold-out crowd.
Cleveland’s next two top scorers came off the bench.
Kevin Porter Jr., in just his second game back from a nine-game absence with a knee injury, was excellent on Tuesday – finishing with 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including a 5-of-8 mark from deep – adding two boards and a steal.
Larry Nance Jr. doubled-up for the fourth time in his last five games – adding 17 points to go with team-highs in rebounds (11) and assists (7) to go with a pair of steals in 25 stellar minutes of work.
Kevin Love rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures, finishing with 12 points and six boards despite shooting just 4-of-15 from the floor.
Zion Williamson thought he had an easy basket, but Collin Sexton was lurking behind and rejected the rookie's shot attempt.
The game was defined by New Orleans’ big scoring first half, but the Cavaliers – mostly thanks to their active second unit – managed to stay attached throughout the second stanza.
Cleveland trailed by two TDs to start the fourth quarter, but used a quick 10-4 run to get back to within single-figures.
But after a Pelicans timeout, Williamson scored on a put-back and Nikola Melli drained a pair of three-pointers, capping a 10-0 run that essentially put the game on ice for New Orleans.
15.0, .500 … Kevin Porter Jr.’s scoring average and shooting percentage in the two games since returning from a knee injury.
Tuesday’s performance was the second 20-point game of Porter’s young career and he’s now tallied double-figure scoring in five of his last eight outings.
Coach John Beilein, on Kobe Bryant’s impact on his team and the game itself …
”When I see J.J. Outlaw who coached him and Larry (Nance Jr.) openly crying, just the shock and the awe throughout the NBA like something’s missing in these games. So, it just magnifies the impact that I always thought he had. And, that’s a good thing, we’d all like to be able to say that when we pass someday that people miss you so much.”
Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and 87.7 La Mega's Rafa Hernandez-Brito.
The Cavaliers close out the month of January on Thursday night when they welcome Pascal Siakam and the World Champs to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as the four-game homestand rolls on.
Cleveland opens February on Saturday night against the Warriors followed by a visit from the Knicks on Monday. The Cavaliers hit the road for the only time before the All-Star Break next Wednesday – traveling to Oklahoma City for a meeting against Chris Paul and the Thunder.
The Cavs wrap up the unofficial first half with a pair more at home – vs. Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers on Feb. 9 followed by a visit from All-Star Trae Young and the Hawks two nights later.