Pelicans Snuff Cavs Late Rally

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers were able to slow down Zion Williamson in his Cleveland debut. It was the rest of the Pelicans lineup that gave them fits.

New Orleans scored 74 points in the first half and piled up 30 more in the third before thwarting the Cavs valiant fourth-quarter rally – keeping the Wine & Gold winless on their home floor in the month of January with 125-111 decision on Tuesday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

With the specter of Kobe Bryant’s tragic death still weighing on hearts and minds, the Cavs and Pelicans honored the late Lakers legend with a shot-clock and backcourt violation before the game began in earnest.

When it did, the Pelicans jumped on Cleveland quickly – shooting 58 percent and canning seven triples in the opening period. The Cavaliers notched 34 in the opening period, but were in catch-up mode for the rest of the night.

Williamson, arguably the most eagerly-anticipated rookie since LeBron James came into the league with Cleveland back in 2003, was impressive – finishing with 14 points on 7-of-14 shooting to go with a team-high nine boards. But it was Brandon Ingram, Jrue Holiday and some timely shots by the Pelicans reserves that sealed the Cavs fate on Tuesday.

Holiday was outstanding on both ends – finishing with game-highs in points (28), assists (9) and steals (3), going 10-of-16 from the floor, including 3-of-7 from deep. Ingram – who’s a midseason lock for the league’s Most Improved Player – added 24 points, going 9-of-13 from the floor, including a perfect 4-of-4 mark from long-range to go with six assists and a pair of steals.

The Cavaliers were paced by Collin Sexton, who notched 24 points on 9-of-20 shooting, adding four assists, three boards, a pair of steals and the defensive play of the night, swatting Zion’s second-quarter shot attempt to the delight of the sold-out crowd.

Cleveland’s next two top scorers came off the bench.

Kevin Porter Jr., in just his second game back from a nine-game absence with a knee injury, was excellent on Tuesday – finishing with 21 points on 8-of-16 shooting, including a 5-of-8 mark from deep – adding two boards and a steal.

Larry Nance Jr. doubled-up for the fourth time in his last five games – adding 17 points to go with team-highs in rebounds (11) and assists (7) to go with a pair of steals in 25 stellar minutes of work.

Kevin Love rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures, finishing with 12 points and six boards despite shooting just 4-of-15 from the floor.