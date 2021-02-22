Cavs Can't Hold Off Thunder

WRAP-UP

One team came into Sunday’s contest having dropped nine straight; the other, six of its last seven.

Something had to give.

Unfortunately, for the 10th consecutive occasion, that something was the Wine & Gold, which dropped another double-digit decision – falling to the Thunder, 117-101, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Since beating the Brooklyn Nets in back-to-back home contests in late January, Cleveland has now dropped 13 of its last 15 – 11 of those losses by double-figures.

The Cavaliers got off to a hot start – hitting six of their first eight shots and taking a double-digit lead in the first quarter. But OKC rallied back quickly, taking the lead after one and holding off any threats the rest of the way. Once again, the Cavs allowed 30 points in each of the first two quarters.

Cleveland’s backcourt and starting center, Jarrett Allen, had strong outings. But forwards Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro each struggled from the floor – combining to shoot 7-of-24 from the field, including 4-of-19 from deep, with Osman taking the collar in eight long-range attempts.

Jarrett Allen couldn’t have been better – hitting all 11 shots from the floor for career-high 26 points and leading both teams with 17 boards - nine off the offensive glass - and three blocks. It was the 22-year-old’s fourth straight double-double and fifth in the last six games.

Collin Sexton led the Wine & Gold with 27 points – his fifth straight game topping the 20-point plateau – going 11-of-22 from the floor and 4-of-5 from the stripe, adding five boards and three assists.

Sexton’s backcourt mate, Darius Garland, also topped the 20-point mark – the second time in his last four games – finishing with 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting, adding a team-high eight points and three steals.

Okoro was the only other Cavalier in double-figures – netting all 12 points from beyond the arc, going 4-of-11 from deep.

The Thunder were led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who notched a game-best 31 points, going 9-of-15 from the floor and 10-of-12 from the stripe, adding a game-high nine assists in the win.

OKC’s second unit also dominated the Cavaliers’ – outscoring Cleveland’s bench, 44-9, with Hamidou Diallo – who didn’t miss a shot in five attempts – and Mike Muscala each netting double-figures.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.