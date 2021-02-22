Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs Can't Hold Off Thunder

Posted: Feb 21, 2021

WRAP-UP

One team came into Sunday’s contest having dropped nine straight; the other, six of its last seven.

Something had to give.

Unfortunately, for the 10th consecutive occasion, that something was the Wine & Gold, which dropped another double-digit decision – falling to the Thunder, 117-101, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Since beating the Brooklyn Nets in back-to-back home contests in late January, Cleveland has now dropped 13 of its last 15 – 11 of those losses by double-figures.

The Cavaliers got off to a hot start – hitting six of their first eight shots and taking a double-digit lead in the first quarter. But OKC rallied back quickly, taking the lead after one and holding off any threats the rest of the way. Once again, the Cavs allowed 30 points in each of the first two quarters.

Cleveland’s backcourt and starting center, Jarrett Allen, had strong outings. But forwards Cedi Osman and Isaac Okoro each struggled from the floor – combining to shoot 7-of-24 from the field, including 4-of-19 from deep, with Osman taking the collar in eight long-range attempts.

Jarrett Allen couldn’t have been better – hitting all 11 shots from the floor for career-high 26 points and leading both teams with 17 boards - nine off the offensive glass - and three blocks. It was the 22-year-old’s fourth straight double-double and fifth in the last six games.

Collin Sexton led the Wine & Gold with 27 points – his fifth straight game topping the 20-point plateau – going 11-of-22 from the floor and 4-of-5 from the stripe, adding five boards and three assists.

Sexton’s backcourt mate, Darius Garland, also topped the 20-point mark – the second time in his last four games – finishing with 21 points on 7-of-14 shooting, adding a team-high eight points and three steals.

Okoro was the only other Cavalier in double-figures – netting all 12 points from beyond the arc, going 4-of-11 from deep.

The Thunder were led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who notched a game-best 31 points, going 9-of-15 from the floor and 10-of-12 from the stripe, adding a game-high nine assists in the win.

OKC’s second unit also dominated the Cavaliers’ – outscoring Cleveland’s bench, 44-9, with Hamidou Diallo – who didn’t miss a shot in five attempts – and Mike Muscala each netting double-figures.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

FEATURED HIGHLIGHT

Darius Garland lobs a pass upstairs to Jarrett Allen who was flying to rim and catches and throws down the two-handed jam to finish the ally-oop.

TURNING POINT

Playing their seventh straight Western Conference opponent, the Cavaliers finally got off to a strong start – taking a 10-point lead midway through the first quarter. But the Thunder – who’d shoot 60 percent in the period – closed the quarter on a 21-8 run to take a three-point edge into the second.

The Cavaliers would take a brief one-point lead on Jarrett Allen’s second free throw early in the quarter, but the Thunder answered that with a 13-2 run – and essentially never looked back from there, retaining their lead for the remainder of the contest.

BY THE NUMBERS

By the Numbers - .950 … Jarrett Allen’s field goal percentage over the last two games – going 19-for-20 from the floor over that span. Allen, the NBA’s leader in that category, is now shooting .671 from the floor on the season.

Allen became just the third player in the last 30 years – joining Dikembe Mutombo and Dwight Howard – to finish with at least 25 points and 15 rebounds while shooting 100 percent from the floor.

QUOTABLE

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff, on his team’s recent offensive struggles …

"You have to make open shots. At the end of the day, that’s what this game comes down to. We had open looks, but we have to keep working at it, keep getting better, working at practice. But in order to survive this, you have to make open shots."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

After falling to the Thunder on Sunday night, the end of the 2020-21 season’s first half has come into view – with just five more games remaining before the break.

On Tuesday night, Trae Young and the Hawks roll into Cleveland for the first half of a home back-to-back, with the Rockets touching down on Wednesday. From there, it’s two on the road – traveling to Philly for a Saturday night showdown with the Sixers to wrap up the month of February followed by a Monday stop in Houston to begin March.

The Wine & Gold close out the first half the following Wednesday night when the Pacers come to Cleveland.

Collin Sexton (27 points) Highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Collin Sexton (27 points) Highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 02/21/2021

Cavs vs Thunder - February 21, 2021

Collin Sexton (27 points) Highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Collin Sexton (27 points) Highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Feb 21, 2021  |  00:01
Feb 21, 2021  |  00:01
Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs vs Thunder
Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs vs Thunder

The Cavs fell at home on Sunday night to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Check out the highlights here in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.
Feb 21, 2021  |  04:14
Jarrett Allen (26 points) Highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Jarrett Allen (26 points) Highlights vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Jarrett Allen recorded 26 points on Sunday for the Cavs. Allen did this without missing a shot from the floor, going 11/11 and added 17 rebounds, as well.
Feb 21, 2021  |  00:01
Allen's Two Ally-Oop Dunks in the Third
Allen's Two Ally-Oop Dunks in the Third

Jarrett Allen skies for two ally-oop dunks in the third quarter, one coming on an assist from Damyean Dotson and the other coming off a Darius Garland feed.
Feb 21, 2021  |  00:22
Sexton Finds Allen for the Dunk
Sexton Finds Allen for the Dunk

The Cavs show off some good ball movement at the end of the half with Darius Garland finding Collin Sexton who delivers a wrap-around pass to Jarrett Allen who dunks it.
Feb 21, 2021  |  00:15
Sexton Euro-Steps and Scores on the Break
Sexton Euro-Steps and Scores on the Break

Collin Sexton picks up a loose ball and starts the fast break for the Cavs in which he finishes with a nice Euro-step move around his defender in the second quarter against the Thunder.
Feb 21, 2021  |  00:25
McGee Turns and Dunks in the Paint
McGee Turns and Dunks in the Paint

Dylan Windler makes an crafty pass to JaVale McGee who catches, turns, and dunks late in the first quarter against OKC.
Feb 21, 2021  |  00:20
Feat. Highlight: Garland to Allen for the Oop
Feat. Highlight: Garland to Allen for the Oop

Darius Garland lobs a pass upstairs to Jarrett Allen who was flying to rim and catches and throws down the two-handed jam to finish the ally-oop.
Feb 21, 2021  |  00:12
Cavs vs Thunder Postgame: Collin Sexton

Feb 21, 2021

Cavs vs Thunder Postgame: Jarrett Allen

Feb 21, 2021

Cavs vs Thunder Postgame: Coach Bickerstaff

Feb 21, 2021

