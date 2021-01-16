Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Cavs Snap Skid on Drummond's Big Night

Posted: Jan 16, 2021

WRAP-UP

When Andre Drummond has a night like he did on Friday – shorthanded or not, the Cavaliers are going to be tough to beat.

The two-time All-Star and four-time rebounding champion was dominant from the opening tip – leading both squads with a season-high 33 points to go with 23 rebounds – three more than New York’s combined starting lineup – as Cleveland rallied for the 106-103 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, snapping a three-game skid while sending the Knicks to their fifth straight loss.

Friday’s contest was tied at 80-apiece heading into the fourth quarter. New York jumped ahead early in the final period, but Cleveland took back the lead and never looked back – staving off the Knicks late rally in the closing seconds, especially a big steal by – who else? – Drummond with 19.5 seconds to play.

On the night, Drummond – the league’s leading rebounder at 15.1rpg – went 10-of-18 from the field and 13-of-19 from the stripe, adding three assists, two steals and a pair of blocks.

Just a day earlier, the Cavaliers were part of a three-team blockbuster trade that brought center Jarrett Allen and swingman Taurean Prince to Cleveland – and both players, along with several of the team’s walking wounded – watched the win from the sidelines.

Cedi Osman also had his best offensive output of the season – finishing with 25 points on 10-of-20 shooting, including 5-of-9 from long-range, adding five assists, three boards and a pair of steals.

Larry Nance Jr. had his usual all-around solid game – chipping in with 14 points on 6-for-10 shooting to go with nine rebounds, five dimes, two steals and a blocked shot.

Cleveland’s makeshift starting backcourt of Isaac Okoro and Damyean Dotson each netted 13 points in the win. Both finished with four assists and 4-of-4 from the line – with Okoro canning the final two free throws of the game to help seal the deal.

The Knicks got 28 points from their leading scorer, Julius Randle – who dropped a triple-double on Cleveland in the first meeting of the season – and 23 more from Immanuel Quickley off the bench.

Miss any of the action? Find all the highlights and photos in the Game Tracker.

HIGHLIGHT

Cedi Osman gets to the free throw line and, through traffic, throws an ally-oop pass to Andre Drummond, who finishes with a two-handed slam.

TURNING POINT

The Cavaliers and Knicks had an odd third quarter.

With 8:53 left in the period, Julius Randle’s three-pointer put the Knicks up three, 64-61. From there, the Wine & Gold would go on a furious 19-4 run, taking a 12-point lead on Larry Nance Jr.’s dunk with 3:15 remaining.

The Knicks immediately answered with a 16-0 run of their own – tying the game at 80-apiece after three quarters and taking a four-point edge early in the fourth.

But Isaac Okoro got the Cavs back to within a point with a three-pointer two minutes into the period, and Andre Drummond’s short jumper gave Cleveland back the lead. The Wine & Gold didn’t trail again the rest of the night.

BY THE NUMBERS

By the Numbers20, 14 … points and rebounds Andre Drummond piled up in the first half of Friday night’s win over the Knicks – going 6-of-12 from the floor and 8-of-11 from the stripe, grabbing half of his 14 boards off the offensive glass.

No Cavalier in the past 20 years has registered a statistical first or second half with those numbers and Drummond has never posted a stat line like that previously in his career.

QUOTABLE

Andre Drummond, on his personal game plan on Friday night …

"Just playing with force. J.B. and I talk about it all the time – playing with force when I have the ball. Taking it strong to the rim and making guys uncomfortable, making them foul me. Today was a good testament to that."

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Tim Alcorn and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

Following their three-game homestand that wrapped up on Friday night, the Cavaliers were set to fly to Washington for a back-to-back set against the Wizards on Sunday and Monday afternoons. But contact tracing left the Wizards without enough required players and both games were subsequently postponed.

With the dual postponements, that gives the Cavaliers until next Wednesday before they take the floor again – effectively extending their homestand when they welcome Kevin Durant, James Harden, (possibly) Kyrie Irving and the new-look Nets to town on Wednesday and Friday.

One week from Sunday, the Cavs travel to Boston for an afternoon affair before LeBron James and the World Champion Lakers roll into Cleveland the following night.

Drummond amasses 33 points, 23 rebounds in Cavs' victory

Andre Drummond goes for 33 points, 23 boards in win over Knicks

Cavs vs Knicks - January 15, 2021

Drummond amasses 33 points, 23 rebounds in Cavs' victory
Drummond amasses 33 points, 23 rebounds in Cavs' victory

Andre Drummond goes for 33 points, 23 boards in win over Knicks
Jan 15, 2021  |  00:03
Jan 15, 2021  |  00:03
Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs vs Knicks
Verizon Game Rewind - Cavs vs Knicks

The Cavaliers topped the Knicks, 106-103, on Friday night in Cleveland. In a game filled with highlights, get the best one here in the Game Rewind sponsored by Verizon.
Jan 15, 2021  |  05:26
Jan 15, 2021  |  05:26
Cedi Dunks on One Possession, Assists on the Next
Cedi Dunks on One Possession, Assists on the Next

Cedi Osman dunks on the fast break on one possession, then, to follow it up, dishes off an ally-oop pass to Larry Nance Jr.
Jan 15, 2021  |  00:24
Jan 15, 2021  |  00:24
Larry Nance Jr. Gets the Block on One End, Dunks on the Other
Larry Nance Jr. Gets the Block on One End, Dunks on the Other

After making a great block on defense, Larry Nance Jr. gets rewarded on the offensive end with a two-handed jam off a feed from JaVale McGee.
Jan 15, 2021  |  00:33
Jan 15, 2021  |  00:33
Drummond Runs the Floor, Finds LNJ for the Slam
Drummond Runs the Floor, Finds LNJ for the Slam

Andre Drummond grabs the Knicks miss, runs the floor, and fires a pass to Larry Nance Jr. who takes two steps and jams it home.
Jan 15, 2021  |  00:11
Jan 15, 2021  |  00:11
Point Guard LNJ Dishes to Cedi on the Break for Two
Point Guard LNJ Dishes to Cedi on the Break for Two

Larry Nance Jr. and Cedi Osman run the floor together on the fast break and Nance dishes to Osman who scores and earns a trip to the line.
Jan 15, 2021  |  00:30
Jan 15, 2021  |  00:30
Andre Drummond with a Tough And-One
Andre Drummond with a Tough And-One

Andre Drummond grabs an offensive rebound, makes a move in the paint, goes up for the shot and finishes through contact for the and-one opportunity.
Jan 15, 2021  |  00:16
Jan 15, 2021  |  00:16
Stevens Drops a Dime, Dunks on the Next Possession
Stevens Drops a Dime, Dunks on the Next Possession

Lamar Stevens fires an outlet pass to Cedi Osman who dunks it on the fast break. The next possession, Stevens goes baseline for a dunk of his own.
Jan 15, 2021  |  00:29
Jan 15, 2021  |  00:29
Feat. Highlight: Cedi, Dre Link Up for the Oop
Feat. Highlight: Cedi, Dre Link Up for the Oop

Cedi Osman gets to the free throw line and, through traffic, throws an ally-oop pass to Andre Drummond, who finishes with a two-handed slam.
Jan 15, 2021  |  00:18
Jan 15, 2021  |  00:18
Okoro Goes Baseline, Assists to Cedi on a Three
Okoro Goes Baseline, Assists to Cedi on a Three

Isaac Okoro drives baseline and bounces a long pass to Cedi Osman in the corner who catches, fires, and scores.
Jan 15, 2021  |  00:10
Jan 15, 2021  |  00:10
