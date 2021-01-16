Cavs Snap Skid on Drummond's Big Night

WRAP-UP

When Andre Drummond has a night like he did on Friday – shorthanded or not, the Cavaliers are going to be tough to beat.

The two-time All-Star and four-time rebounding champion was dominant from the opening tip – leading both squads with a season-high 33 points to go with 23 rebounds – three more than New York’s combined starting lineup – as Cleveland rallied for the 106-103 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, snapping a three-game skid while sending the Knicks to their fifth straight loss.

Friday’s contest was tied at 80-apiece heading into the fourth quarter. New York jumped ahead early in the final period, but Cleveland took back the lead and never looked back – staving off the Knicks late rally in the closing seconds, especially a big steal by – who else? – Drummond with 19.5 seconds to play.

On the night, Drummond – the league’s leading rebounder at 15.1rpg – went 10-of-18 from the field and 13-of-19 from the stripe, adding three assists, two steals and a pair of blocks.

Just a day earlier, the Cavaliers were part of a three-team blockbuster trade that brought center Jarrett Allen and swingman Taurean Prince to Cleveland – and both players, along with several of the team’s walking wounded – watched the win from the sidelines.

Cedi Osman also had his best offensive output of the season – finishing with 25 points on 10-of-20 shooting, including 5-of-9 from long-range, adding five assists, three boards and a pair of steals.

Larry Nance Jr. had his usual all-around solid game – chipping in with 14 points on 6-for-10 shooting to go with nine rebounds, five dimes, two steals and a blocked shot.

Cleveland’s makeshift starting backcourt of Isaac Okoro and Damyean Dotson each netted 13 points in the win. Both finished with four assists and 4-of-4 from the line – with Okoro canning the final two free throws of the game to help seal the deal.

The Knicks got 28 points from their leading scorer, Julius Randle – who dropped a triple-double on Cleveland in the first meeting of the season – and 23 more from Immanuel Quickley off the bench.

