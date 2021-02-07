Bucks Stymie Cavs in Homestand Finale

WRAP-UP

On Friday night, the high-octane Bucks waited until the fourth quarter to impose their will. On Saturday, Milwaukee took control not long after halftime.

Three Bucks starters topped the 20-point plateau while the Wine & Gold simply didn’t get enough production to weather the storm – with Milwaukee pulling away to take the 124-99 victory at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The win was the Bucks’ fourth consecutive overall, including their third over the Cavaliers this season and seventh straight in the series.

After an off-night from beyond the arc, Milwaukee drilled 16 triples on Saturday night – with Khris Middleton going 4-of-5 from deep and Bryn Forbes coming off the bench to drill all six three-pointers he attempted.

The Cavaliers were better at getting three-point attempts up on Saturday, but were just 6-of-28 from long-distance compared to 16-of-34 for the Bucks – the Conference’s second-best three-point shooting squad.

Andre Drummond led both squads with 28 points, going 12-of-17 from the floor and 4-of-5 from the stripe, grabbing a game-high-tying 11 boards to go with two assists and a pair of steals.

Cleveland’s starting backcourt followed up with 17 points apiece in the loss.

Collin Sexton was 6-of-18 from the floor, including 2-of-6 from long-range, adding three boards, three assists and a steal.

Darius Garland led both teams with nine assists and went 7-for-12 from the floor, struggling from long-range on just 1-of-6 shooting.

The only other Cavalier to notch double-figures on Saturday was Taurean Prince, who finished with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-3 from deep. Jarrett Allen led all Cleveland reserves with seven boards.

The Bucks were led again by Giannis Antetokounmpo with 24 points and 11 boards. Middleton and Jrue Holiday finished with 20 points apiece, with Holiday pacing Milwaukee with eight assists.

