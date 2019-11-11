Cavs Maul Knicks, Win Second Straight

WRAP-UP

The Wine & Gold came into the weekend having not won a game on the road. Two games into their recent trip, they haven’t trailed for a single second.

John Beilein’s young Cavaliers went wire-to-wire in their second straight contest while continuing their absolute mastery of the Knicks with a lopsided 108-87 victory on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden.

Cleveland led by a dozen points after one quarter and by 18 at the break – extending their advantage to as much as 30 midway through the third quarter before New York used a 21-4 run late in the period to make things slightly more respectable.

Collin Sexton went off for a career-high 31 points – going 10-of-16 from the floor, including 5-of-8 from beyond the arc and 6-of-8 from the stripe to go with three assists and a steal.

Kevin Love didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, but still chipped in with 17 points, eight boards and a pair of assists. Jordan Clarkson added 17 points of his own off the bench – going 6-of-14 from the floor to go with three boards and a pair of steals.

Tristan Thompson finished with nine points and nine boards. Larry Nance Jr. posted similar numbers – netting nine points, nine boards and a game-high four steals in 26 minutes off the bench.

Julius Randle was the only Knick starter in double-figures – finishing with 20 points and a game-high 16 boards in the loss.