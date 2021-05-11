Pacers Pull Away Late, Drop Cavs

WRAP-UP

Monday’s loss was a combination of two issues that have plagued the Cavs all season – the third-quarter blues and running out of gas down the stretch due to a shortage of healthy bodies.

Both bit Cleveland after intermission against a Pacers team also battling the injury bug – with Indy limiting the Wine & Gold to just 17 points in the third period and closed the contest on a 20-11 run, pulling away for the 111-102 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Utilizing just eight players on Monday, J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad went toe-to-toe with their Central Division rivals – with 13 lead-changes through the first three quarters.

Cleveland tied the game at 91-apiece midway through the fourth, but Indiana pulled away from there to hand the Cavs their 11th straight defeat with just three games remaining.

Despite the loss, several Cavaliers posted strong individual performances – including the first career double-doubles for both Isaac Okoro and Dean Wade.

Collin Sexton led the Wine & Gold with 25 points, but was limited to just six of those after halftime, going 7-for-26 from the floor and 10-of-12 from the stripe, adding five boards and a team-best eight assists.

Dean Wade, getting the start in place of Kevin Love – who along with Cedi Osman and Darius Garland were out for Monday’s contest – followed up with 19 points on 6-of-13 shooting, including 3-of-8 from deep, adding a team- and career-high 12 rebounds, two assists and a game-high three steals.

Isaac Okoro continued his late-season surge, adding 22 points and a career-best 10 boards, going 8-of-20 from the floor to go with four assists and a steal in the loss.

Jarrett Allen rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 12 points and nine boards, going 4-of-6 from the floor, adding three assists and a blocked shot.

The Pacers were also down some key rotation players, but two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis picked up the slack – finishing with 21 points, 20 boards and nine assists – adding two steals and a game-high four swats.

On the night, the Pacers rejected 13 shots to two for the Cavs. Indiana shot an even 50 percent from the floor and handed out 32 assists on 44 made baskets. Kelan Martin came off Indy’s bench to tally a career-high 25 points.

