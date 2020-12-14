Cavs Come Back Early, Exum Seals Deal Late

WRAP-UP

It wasn’t quite as dramatic as Saturday night’s thriller, but the Cavalier will take it – improving to 2-0 in the preseason, overcoming a big early deficit and surging past the Pacers, 116-106, on Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

With many of the starters for both squads getting the evening off – and those who did relinquishing time to some youngsters looking to earn a roster spot – the Wine & Gold outscored Indy by eight in the final period to seal the deal.

Cleveland closed out that fourth quarter with Levi Randolph, Matt Mooney, Damyean Dotson, Lamar Stevens and Dante Exum on the floor – and Exum, for the second straight game, helped secure the victory late.

The Aussie import led all scorers on Monday, netting 15 of his 23 points in the fourth – going 7-for-11 from the floor overall, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc and 6-of-6 from the stripe, adding a team-high five assists, four boards and a steal.

The Cavaliers trailed by as many as 20 points in the opening quarter, but came back to close the period down only three – 35-32. The Wine & Gold outscored the Pacers by three in the second, went into the second half tied and pulled away down the stretch.

With Kevin Love, Cedi Osman and Collin Sexton getting the night off for Cleveland, Andre Drummond helped pick up the slack – doubling-up with 17 points and a game-high 11 boards in just 23 minutes of work.

Darius Garland had another solid outing, finishing with 17 points of his own – going 7-for-15 from the floor, adding four boards, two assists and three steals. Garland still has some rust to shake off, though, committing six miscues on the night.

Isaac Okoro, the hero of Saturday’s last-second victory over the Pacers, played well again – chipping with 15 points on 4-of-7 shooting, going 6-of-10 from the stripe, adding three boards and four assists to lead all starters.

Damyean Dotson, getting the start in pace of the Young Bull, rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 10 points, six boards and a pair of assists.