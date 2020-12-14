Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019

Body: 

Global Sub Nav - v2019

Body: 

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Cavs Come Back Early, Exum Seals Deal Late

Posted: Dec 14, 2020

finalscore.jpg

Credit: 
Cavs.com

WRAP-UP

It wasn’t quite as dramatic as Saturday night’s thriller, but the Cavalier will take it – improving to 2-0 in the preseason, overcoming a big early deficit and surging past the Pacers, 116-106, on Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

With many of the starters for both squads getting the evening off – and those who did relinquishing time to some youngsters looking to earn a roster spot – the Wine & Gold outscored Indy by eight in the final period to seal the deal.

Cleveland closed out that fourth quarter with Levi Randolph, Matt Mooney, Damyean Dotson, Lamar Stevens and Dante Exum on the floor – and Exum, for the second straight game, helped secure the victory late.

The Aussie import led all scorers on Monday, netting 15 of his 23 points in the fourth – going 7-for-11 from the floor overall, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc and 6-of-6 from the stripe, adding a team-high five assists, four boards and a steal.

The Cavaliers trailed by as many as 20 points in the opening quarter, but came back to close the period down only three – 35-32. The Wine & Gold outscored the Pacers by three in the second, went into the second half tied and pulled away down the stretch.

With Kevin Love, Cedi Osman and Collin Sexton getting the night off for Cleveland, Andre Drummond helped pick up the slack – doubling-up with 17 points and a game-high 11 boards in just 23 minutes of work.

Darius Garland had another solid outing, finishing with 17 points of his own – going 7-for-15 from the floor, adding four boards, two assists and three steals. Garland still has some rust to shake off, though, committing six miscues on the night.

Isaac Okoro, the hero of Saturday’s last-second victory over the Pacers, played well again – chipping with 15 points on 4-of-7 shooting, going 6-of-10 from the stripe, adding three boards and four assists to lead all starters.

Damyean Dotson, getting the start in pace of the Young Bull, rounded out the Cavaliers in double-figures with 10 points, six boards and a pair of assists.

HIGHLIGHT

Andre Drummond turns defense into offense at the end of the first quarter! He gets the steal then launches a long three ball that goes in as the first quarter clock expires.

TURNING POINT

It’s rare for a game’s turning point to come in the opening quarter, but that’s when the Cavaliers converted what could have been a blowout into a competitive game for the rest of the night.

Trailing by 20 points – 26-6 – midway through the first quarter, the Cavaliers mounted their early comeback behind their two ‘rookies’ – Isaac Okoro and Dylan Windler – the Cavaliers close the quarter on a 26-9 run to get themselves back in the ballgame.

BY THE NUMBERS

16.5, .625, .600 … Isaac Okoro’s scoring average and shooting percentage from the floor (10-for-16) and beyond the arc (3-of-5) through the first two preseason games.

CALLS OF THE GAME

Enjoy the best broadcast calls of the night from Cavaliers Radio Network's Mike Snyder and Rafa Hernandez-Brito from Power 89.1.

UP NEXT

After dropping Indiana in back-to-back contests to start the preseason, the Cavaliers will play a two-game set against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday and Friday nights to end it.

The regular season tips off one week from Wednesday when the Wine & Gold welcome LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Dante Exum pours in game-high 23 points

Dante Exum pours in a game-high 23 points on Monday night, as the Cavaliers beat the Pacers.

Cavs vs Pacers - December 14, 2020

Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Dante Exum pours in game-high 23 points
Now Playing

Dante Exum pours in game-high 23 points

Dante Exum pours in a game-high 23 points on Monday night, as the Cavaliers beat the Pacers.
Dec 14, 2020  |  00:01
Andre Drummond posts 17 points, 11 rebounds vs. Indiana Pacers
Now Playing

Andre Drummond posts 17 points, 11 rebounds vs. Indiana Pacers

Andre Drummond Posts 17 points & 11 rebounds vs. Indiana Pacers, 12/14/2020
Dec 14, 2020  |  00:01
Mooney Drops Dime to Randolph
Now Playing

Mooney Drops Dime to Randolph

Matt Mooney drives into the paint, pump-fakes, and drops a pass off to Levi Randolph who finishes the play with a lay-up.
Dec 14, 2020  |  00:17
Darius Garland Fires & Hits on Long Three Ball
Now Playing

Darius Garland Fires & Hits on Long Three Ball

Garland does it himself, as he brings the ball up the floor, gets to his spot, and drains the triple.
Dec 14, 2020  |  00:11
Back-to-Back Threes Give Cavs the Lead
Now Playing

Back-to-Back Threes Give Cavs the Lead

Dante Exum & Dean Wade hit a three pointer on consecutive Cavs possessions to give the Wine & Gold the lead in the third quarter.
Dec 14, 2020  |  00:18
Drummond Denies Oladipo at the Rim
Now Playing

Drummond Denies Oladipo at the Rim

Pacers guard Victor Oladipo goes up for a dunk attempt, but is met at the top by Cavs center Andre Drummond, who sends the shot away.
Dec 14, 2020  |  00:19
Drummond's Strong And-One in the Paint
Now Playing

Drummond's Strong And-One in the Paint

Andre Drummond shows off his strength by absorbing the contact and putting up a shot at the rim for an and-one in the second quarter against the Pacers.
Dec 14, 2020  |  00:19
Feat. Highlight: Drummond Beats First Quarter Buzzer
Now Playing

Feat. Highlight: Drummond Beats First Quarter Buzzer

Andre Drummond steals the ball, takes it across half-court, launches and hits a long range three pointer as the first quarter buzzer sounds.
Dec 14, 2020  |  00:37
Okoro's Tough And-One
Now Playing

Okoro's Tough And-One

Isaac Okoro drives inside, takes the contact, puts it up and in to earn an opportunity for the three-point play.
Dec 14, 2020  |  00:16
Windler's Long Launch for Three
Now Playing

Windler's Long Launch for Three

Dylan Windler fires and connects from long range to cut into the Pacers lead in the first quarter.
Dec 14, 2020  |  00:17
Cavs Ball Movement Leads to Dotson Three
Now Playing

Cavs Ball Movement Leads to Dotson Three

Larry Nance Jr. delivers a nice pass to the corner where Damyean Dotson catches and shoots for three.
Dec 14, 2020  |  00:10
Okoro Grabs Rebound, Scores Inside
Now Playing

Okoro Grabs Rebound, Scores Inside

Isaac Okoro grabs a strong rebound in traffic and scores inside early in the first quarter.
Dec 14, 2020  |  00:11
Tags
Bolden, Marques, Dotson, Damyean, Drummond, Andre, Exum, Dante, Garland, Darius

Blank Spacer - 20px

Body: 

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Responsive Blank Spacer - 40px Desktop / 20px Mobile

Body: 

Related Content

Windler's Long Launch for Three

Windler's Long Launch for Three

Cavs vs. Pacers Through the Lens

Cavs vs. Pacers Through the Lens

Okoro Ices Indy in Preseason Opener

Okoro Ices Indy in Preseason Opener

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter