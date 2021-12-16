Cavs Demolish Depleted Rockets, Run Streak to Five

WRAP-UP

Part of becoming a good team in the NBA is learning to deal with both adversity and prosperity.

On Wednesday night, the young Cavs got a chance to show off their killer instinct – and they did exactly that, decimating a depleted Rockets squad, 124-89, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, wrapping up a perfect three-game homestand and running their win streak to five straight.

The Rockets – playing without Eric Gordon, Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood – never stood a chance against the streaking Cavaliers, who held Houston to just 16 points in the opening period and kept the hammer down all night.

The Cavaliers – playing without Evan Mobley, out with a sore right hip – scored 30-plus points in each of the first three quarters, shooting 56 percent from the floor as a team overall, including 45 percent (18-of-40) from beyond the arc. Simultaneously, the stingiest scoring defense in the East held Houston to just 39 percent from the field, just 5-of-29 from long-distance.

Darius Garland led a balanced scoring attack for the Wine & Gold, finishing with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting, including 3-of-6 from deep, adding three assists and a pair of boards in 25 minutes of work.

Isaac Okoro continued his red-hot run, adding 20 points in just 22 minutes of action, going 7-of-9 from the floor – including a massive two-handed first half-dunk through three Houston defenders – going 7-of-9 from the floor overall, including a perfect 3-of-3 from long-distance.

Dean Wade, starting in place of the injured Mobley, chipped in with 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-5 from deep, while also leading Cleveland with 10 rebounds in the win.

Following his season-high 23-point performance off the bench in Monday’s win over Miami, Kevin Love was rock-solid again on Wednesday – netting 15 points, going 4-for-6 from the floor, 3-of-5 from three-point range.

Lauri Markkanen was the fifth Cavalier in double-figures – tallying 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting in just 19 minutes.

Ricky Rubio led both teams with a season-high 12 assists and four steals, adding seven points and a pair of boards.

The Rockets also had five players in double-figures – four of them off the bench – led by rookie Alperen Sengun, who notched 19 points on 7-of-14 shooting, adding 11 rebounds in the loss.

