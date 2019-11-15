Slow Start Sinks Cavs in Return Home

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers were looking to build some momentum, coming home off a successful three-game trip. The Heat had other plans.

Miami jumped out to a big early lead and barely looked back – handing the Wine & Gold their most lopsided loss of the season, a 108-97 decision on Thursday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavaliers struggled to shoot from beyond the arc – going 8-for-32 on the night – and had just as much trouble defending it – with the Heat shooting 40 percent (12-of-30) from long-distance.

For the second straight game, the Cavs had exactly as many turnovers as assists (18) as they struggled to find the same rhythm they’d had on a recent roadie that saw them take two of three.

Kevin Love led the way for Cleveland, finishing with 21 points on 6-of-16 shooting, including 3-of-8 from deep and 6-of-6 from the stripe, adding 10 boards for his seventh double-double of the young campaign.

Collin Sexton followed up with 15 points, going 7-for-16 from the floor to go with four boards, three assists and a steal.

Larry Nance Jr. added 14 points and eight boards off the bench, but seemed to injure his left thumb on a fourth-quarter dunk. Jordan Clarkson added 10 points in 27 minutes of work off the bench, adding three boards and a pair of helpers.

Cedi Osman pitched in with 12 points and seven boards and Darius Garland got back into double-figures, finishing with 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting, adding a pair of assists and a steal.

Overall, six Cavaliers notched double-figures, but the engine that’s driven them all season – Tristan Thompson – wasn’t one of them, struggling with just two points and three boards in 23 minutes of work.

Miami’s Kendrick Nunn led all scorers with 23 points, going 10-of-16 from the floor, including 3-of-6 from deep. Bam Adebayo finished with 16 points and a game-high 15 rebounds.